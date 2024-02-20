“I was never asked to come back” - Ex-WWE star drops a bombshell after receiving invitation to return to AEW

After being called out for a match, a former WWE Superstar responded with a controversial message to AEW star Dustin Rhodes. The star in question is Matt Cardona.

Cardona is a former WWE Superstar who worked with the promotion for over a decade before getting released in 2020. Matt and Rhodes fought in WWE in 2010 on RAW. It seems like the duo wants to have their WWE rematch. The 54-year-old star has been wrestling in AEW since its inception.

In a recent interview, Dustin talked about wrestling for more than two to four years before bidding farewell to squared-circle. To this statement, Matt replied saying, "I want Dustin." They have fought side by side at All Out 2020 and Cardona never appeared in the promotion after that.

Earlier today, Dustin invited the Indy God at All In pay-per-view to wrestle him. Recently, Matt Cordana took to Twitter and said the Tony Khan-led promotion never asked him to return after their tag team match in November 2020.

"Well I was never asked to come back after I teamed with you..." Matt Cardona said.

Eric Bischoff thinks Tony Khan should allow AEW star Dustin Rhodes to appear in WWE

Cody Rhodes is inching closer to finishing his story and capturing the world championship his father never held. The American Nightmare will face his biggest challenge in Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship rematch at this year's WrestleMania.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff thinks Cody's brother Dustin should be involved in this crucial storyline.

"Letting Dustin be a part of this isn't about anything other than being gracious to Dustin. This is an important part of Dustin's life too. He may be living it vicariously through Cody from a distance, but if there's an opportunity to let Dustin Rhodes share in this moment in any way shape or form with Cody, Tony should accommodate." he said.

It will be interesting to see if Matt Cordana returns to AEW to face Dustin or whether the latter appears at WrestleMania to help Cody against The Bloodline.