Tony Khan should let AEW star appear in WWE, Eric Bischoff says

Eric Bischoff believes AEW President Tony Khan should take the unusual step of allowing one of his wrestlers, Dustin Rhodes, to appear in WWE.

Dustin Rhodes left WWE in 2019 to join AEW. His brother Cody is involved in a major WWE storyline with Roman Reigns, which largely revolves around the Rhodes family's wrestling history.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bischoff said Khan should be open to the idea of Dustin getting involved in Cody's story:

"Letting Dustin be a part of this isn't about anything other than being gracious to Dustin. This is an important part of Dustin's life too. He may be living it vicariously through Cody from a distance, but if there's an opportunity to let Dustin Rhodes share in this moment in any way shape or form with Cody, Tony should accommodate." [20:46 – 21:18]

Bischoff is not the only person who wants Dustin Rhodes to help his brother. Many fans took to social media this week to say they would like the former Intercontinental Champion to return and align with Cody.

Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania XL decision

On February 8, Cody Rhodes confirmed at a press event in Las Vegas that he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. Reigns initially chose to go one-on-one with his cousin, The Rock. However, as the Royal Rumble winner, Rhodes had the power to choose his opponent.

Toward the end of the much-anticipated press conference, Rhodes said Reigns and The Rock's grandfathers would be ashamed of them. The comment led to a furious reaction from The Rock, who slapped The American Nightmare before threatening to knock his teeth out.

Many fans think The Great One will portray a bad guy moving forward, but Eric Bischoff believes that might not be the case.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE