"I would push these guys" - Disco Inferno says top duo must win the AEW World Tag Team Championship

AEW has plenty of excellent tag teams. As such, not every exciting duo is given a chance to shine on national television on a weekly basis. However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes that one overlooked pair of stars should have the spotlight focused on them much more.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno praised Roderick Strong and The Kingdom (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) for the quality of their on-screen work in recent times. Inferno added that after The Kingdom was allowed to show off their character work on AEW television, they became one of the most entertaining acts in the promotion:

"These [sic] are one of the more entertaining acts on the show. So I absolutely think that they should do some stuff with them. (...) I would make them tag team champions. Or I would give them some prominent wins. I would push these guys.” [01:37 - 02:17]

At present, the duo seems more invested in promoting their "Neck Strong" agenda than chasing tag team gold. However, it might just be a matter of time before they come after Ricky Starks and Big Bill's gold.

Top AEW star undergoes major surgery

Since arriving in AEW, Roderick Strong has been associated with his good friend, Adam Cole. However, this has recently taken on a more stalkerish vibe, with Strong desperate for his long-time ally's attention.

This has not changed despite Cole being removed from live action to undergo surgery for an injury he suffered at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2023. Thankfully, the procedure went well, and The Panama City Playboy seems to be in good spirits. He took to social media to provide an update following the process:

"I’m ok #ChugsArmy ♥️ This is going to be a long & challenging road, but your love & support means the absolute world to me. I hope you all know how much I appreciate it. 🙏Hoping to be back on stream next week! Most importantly, I hope you all are doing amazing. I really do. ♥️"

Fans will be hoping to see the former Undisputed Era leader back in action soon. But at the very least, everything seems to be on the right track.

