"I don't really know how that's a positive" - Jim Cornette comments on the alleged reason behind AEW Dynamite's low ratings last week

Jim Cornette is apparently unsure about the alleged reason behind AEW Dynamite's drop.

It is no secret that AEW's ratings have suffered a rather alarming drop in the last few weeks. While many believe this to be the result of shoddy bookings and backstage problems persisting since CM Punk's exit from the brand, the fact remains that the company has seen a decline in popularity.

While Jim Cornette also partly blames Tony Khan as well, he recently expressed another opinion. Reports from Dave Meltzer have suggested that cable issues may be the cause behind the ratings drop, to which Cornette disagreed in the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience:

"The best thing you can say is they kept more from start to finish than they have been, but there weren't as many of them so I don't really know how that's positive... If everybody was seeing a freeze frame for the first 15 minutes, how did they still increase their viewership after that happend?"(5:56 - 6:29)

The AEW World Champion blames someone else for the recent ratings drop

While Jim Cornette believes the Jacksonville-based Promotion has gone down in quality, MJF sarcastically blames another AEW star for the ratings drop.

The reports suggest Spectrum cable issues were the reason behind the reduced viewership. However, the Salt of the Earth tweeted a rather interesting take on the problem while staying in his heel character:

"I have inside information Ricky Starks took out all the spectrum boxes after our scuffle to ensure he seemed like a ratings draw in comparison to the rest of the show. This man is selfish and yet you love him?!? Sad."

Although the tweet appears to be another instance of MJF fusing kayfabe with truth, it is unclear whether Absolute Ricky Starks will respond to the allegations in the coming weeks.

