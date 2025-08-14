"I said it, and I own it" - Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas on his controversy with AEW star (Exclusive)

Retired WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently made the news after his post on X regarding AEW and Tony Khan went viral. The 63-year-old garnered a strong reaction from AEW star Dax Harwood.
One-half of FTR, Harwood, lost his temper on the former referee while responding to the now-deleted post. The AEW star is known to be a strong supporter of his current workplace and is often seen defending it like a loyal soldier on social media.
Korderas recently appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, where he opened up about the controversy. The former WWE official said that instead of taking back his AEW comment, he would like to ''own it,'' given that people came ''twice as hard'' at him even when he tried to apologize afterwards.
"No, because I said it, and I own it. I tried afterwards to apologize for it, and instead of people, they came back twice as hard. And I said, 'You know what?' Then, you know, I tried to be the nice guy here and just say, 'You know what? I misspoke. I shouldn't have said what I said.' And it actually backfired, believe it or not. So I said, 'You know, you just can't please these people sometimes,"' Korderas said. [From 0:31 onward]
These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next
Jimmy Korderas is a highly respected member of the professional wrestling business. He is a veteran of the industry, having begun his journey as a referee back in 1985. He spent over two decades working for WWE, from 1987 to 2009.
Jimmy eventually exited the Stamford-based promotion after being released in 2009. He returned to the ring for one final time in May 2012, officiating a match at Ring of Honor's internet pay-per-view, Border Wars. Korderas currently runs a YouTube channel.
For more Jimmy Korderas content, check out his YouTube podcast, Refin It Up.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.