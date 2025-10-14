"I saw the writing on the wall" - 3-time AEW champion confirms WWE talks

A former multi-time AEW champion recently confirmed having engaged in talks with WWE. The star in question, Darby Allin, is regarded by fans as a "pillar" of the Tony Khan-led company.

The daredevil has been with All Elite Wrestling since the year of its foundation, debuting at the 2019 edition of Fyter Fest against Cody Rhodes. Over the years, Darby has emerged as one of the promotion's most consistent fan-favorites courtesy of his high-risk wrestling style and willingness to participate in unforgettably violent spots. He has also proven himself, time and again, as one of the company's most prominent flag-bearers, literally planting AEW's banner at the summit of Mt. Everest earlier this year, just like he had promised.

Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, however, Allin used to perform in a promotion called EVOLVE, which had working ties with WWE at the time. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, the face-painted star revealed that he had actually engaged in talks with the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, the belief that he would end up being primarily used by the company on 205 Live evidently convinced Darby to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling.

“When that was the only game in town essentially, yes [I had talks], because I was a part of their sister company at the time called EVOLVE. Then I saw the writing on the wall.... [My] money is in David and Goliath matches, so when I heard AEW was starting I went, ‘nope, I gotta go.'” [H/T - Ringside News]

Allin also noted that he had contacted Cody Rhodes and even claimed that he "blew Cody's phone up" for the opportunity to perform in AEW.

Darby Allin will meet a former AEW champion face-to-face this week

This coming Saturday at WrestleDream 2025, Darby Allin will be looking to take out Jon Moxley once and for all in an "I Quit" match. After attacking The Death Riders with a variety of weapons and nearly launching a Molotov Cocktail at the group last week on Title Tuesday, the former TNT Champion is scheduled to meet The One True King in a special face-to-face confrontation this week on Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite.

Graphic for Darby Allin and Jon Moxley's upcoming meeting [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]

It remains to be seen what kind of violence will unfold between Darby and Mox at Kansas City this Wednesday.

