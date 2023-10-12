"I say not ONE WORD of that out of Hate" - Vince Russo offers Tony Khan crucial advice after AEW loses out to NXT

Tony Khan recently took on WWE NXT after airing AEW Dynamite at the same time. While Khan was confident going in, Dynamite lost in ratings to NXT. Vince Russo commented on the aftermath and provided some crucial advice to Khan.

Hours before the shows aired, Tony Khan spent a lot of time on social media claiming that Dynamite would prevail. Due to this, many have criticized the AEW President today after the ratings told a different story.

In response to fan backlash and in a comment on Khan's actions, Vince Russo took to X to advise him on future actions.

"Whether I was writing for WWE, WCW, or TNA, I knew to NEVER Boast about a Good Rating because the next week you could be Humbled when the number came out. So you said NOTHING---you just concentrated on the next show being the best it could be."

The post continued:

"Tony Khan just seems to make the same mistakes over and over. My advice---maybe it's just time to take a back seat. Chile. Relax. Drink a Creme Soda. Just concentrate on doing the absolute best you can and stop putting yourself in the forefront. Let the talent take on that role. And, I say not ONE WORD of that out of Hate."

Khan notably went after Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Vince McMahon in a flurry of posts yesterday. Unfortunately, with Dynamite losing to NXT, fans won't let this go easily.

Tony Khan continued his shots at Vince McMahon today

While he's received a lot of backlash online since the ratings, Khan hasn't slowed down. Many have begun to compare his actions to Vince McMahon, which the AEW President didn't take too lightly.

In response to a fan claiming that Vince would be justified in taking shots, Khan took a thinly veiled jab at the pro wrestling legend.

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots,” Khan responded.

AEW fans have notably been very quiet since the ratings were released, but Tony Khan still believes Dynamite was a success. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to bounce back from this or not.

