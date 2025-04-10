"I could see him going to WWE," "Don't you dare get rid of him Tony" - Fans erupt after former champion walks out during AEW Dynamite

The latest edition of AEW Dynamite was filled with multiple storyline progressions. One segment that captured fans' attention was former ROH World Champion Chris Jericho seemingly walking out of the promotion. X/Twitter users don't want Tony Khan to allow Jericho to potentially leave All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

At the AEW Dynasty pay-per-view, Chris Jericho lost the Ring of Honor World Championship to Bandido. On last night's episode of Dynamite, Jericho reacted to his loss by taking out his frustrations on Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree. However, Bill stopped Y2J, saying he and Keith were not his punching bags.

A disappointed Chris Jericho left the arena and will seemingly be away from All Elite Wrestling programming for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Fans on X/Twitter believe Chris Jericho might be headed back to WWE after leaving the arena on Dynamite. A user sent a message to Tony Khan, writing that he shouldn't let the former All Elite Wrestling World Champion leave the company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans praised Chris Jericho's Learning Tree gimmick and claimed the Dynamite segment was Jericho's best one in a long time.

"I actually really enjoy this version of Jericho he’s been doing a great job. I’m excited to see where he goes from here," a fan tweeted.

"Best Jericho angle in ages," another fan tweeted.

"Chris Jericho is going to come back as the joker." a fan tweeted.

Ad

Y2J could have planted the seeds for a huge return to All Elite Wrestling later this year. Only time will tell when Chris Jericho will make his comeback.

AEW star Chris Jericho addressed a potential return to WWE

In 2018, Chris Jericho left WWE and made his return to Japan. Following that, Jericho went on to ink a deal with the Tony Khan-led AEW in 2019. Y2J was the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion. He recently spoke about a potential return to the global juggernaut.

Ad

During a chat at the Horror, Rock & Wrestle Fest in Manchester, UK, Chris Jericho revealed that his return to World Wrestling Entertainment depended on the situation and the state of his pro wrestling career.

"I would have considered a return to WWE before things changed. I mean, you’d be crazy not to consider it," said Jericho. "It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me at the time. We’ll see." [H/T: SEScoops]

Ad

Chris Jericho is a former WWE Champion. Despite being under contract with AEW, he has been mentioned countless times on the Stamford-based company's programming. He even made an appearance via a pre-taped video to congratulate John Cena on his 20th anniversary in the promotion.

Viewers will have to wait and see if the former All Elite Wrestling World Champion returns to WWE in the coming years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More