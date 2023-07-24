"I could see him in WWE", "That’s a huge ask" - Fans react as top free agent says he wants to retire Stone Cold Steve Austin

Former AEW star, Brian Pillman Jr. recently made headlines when he expressed his desire to retire none other than the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania. The statement has sparked a wave of reactions among fans on Twitter.

The rivalry between Stone Cold and the Pillman family has a storied history. Back in the 1990s, Brian Pillman Sr. was in a heated feud with Steve Austin in WWE. The two wrestlers created memorable moments in the ring and their rivalry remains in the memories of die-hard wrestling fans.

Now, with Brian Pillman Jr. making waves in the wrestling world as he is a free agent with interest from WWE as well. He was recently asked about having a match at WrestleMania in an interview to which he stated that he wants to retire Steve Austin at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While some fans argue that Stone Cold is already retired and it might not be the right time for such a match, others are thrilled by the idea with Austin's history with the Pillman family. There are some fans who express concerns about Pillman Jr.'s potential role in promotion.

Checl out the reactions below:

"I wonder if we could be seeing a new loose cannon in wwe? I could see him in wwe," fan tweeted.

"Not sure they’re gonna go down the route for PJ. That’s a huge ask," fan tweeted.

"Could be the perfect angle for Steve’s return to tv his son getting payback on Steve for what he did to his father could be money," fan tweeted.

"How is he going to retire someone that is already retired," fan tweeted.

"Make sense since his dad teamed with Steve Austin," fan tweeted.

"Could be interesting," fan tweeted.

WWE Superstar challenges Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Smackdown star Grayson Waller has taken to Twitter to challenge Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Waller, who uses a modified version of the stunner, put Austin on notice, claiming that his variation is the all-time best. "Waller 3:16 says this is the best Stunner variation of all time," he boldly proclaimed.

Fans wondering if this declaration will lead to a showdown between the two in the ring.

