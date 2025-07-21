"I still don't trust her," "Please don't fire her," - Fans react after Tony Khan announces newest AEW signing

One of AEW's newest signings is now officially contracted to the company after completing her probation period. Fans are now reacting to the star in question, Thekla, finally getting her All Elite graphic on social media.Earlier this year, in April, while she was still signed with World Wonder Ring Stardom, Thekla lost to Sayaka Kurara in a singles match, with the stipulation that The Idol Killer would have to join her opponent's faction, Cosmic Angels. Instead, the Austrian shockingly assaulted Taro Okada, the President of Stardom, who in the storyline fired her from the promotion for her offense.Towards the end of May, Thekla officially debuted on AEW television by laying out Jamie Hayter. The former SWA World Champion has been actively competing on the promotion's programming since then. Interestingly, Tony Khan recently announced that the 32-year-old had been on a probation period due to the nature of her dismissal from Stardom—a probation that has now expired, as a result of which TK has finally validated her All Elite contract.Fans quickly took to X/Twitter to react to Khan's announcement, praising the All Elite Creative Head for maintaining continuity between Thekla's Stardom and AEW careers. Users also expressed their excitement about the former Artist of Stardom Champion's future in the Jacksonville-based company.&quot;THEKLA FC STAND UP,&quot; wrote one fan.&quot;Watch out Tony, she's toxic!&quot; warned another fan.&quot;The details matter! I dig it!&quot; posted a user.&quot;Keeping Kayfabe alive and well. Best promotion on the planet,&quot; one tweet pointed out.Thekla was in action at All In: Texas over a week ago, where she competed in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match for a Women's World Title shot.Thekla recently won a huge match on AEW TVThe July 16 edition of AEW Dynamite featured a women's four-way match between Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Thekla, and Queen Aminata with $100,000 at stake. The victory in the bout ultimately went to the former Goddess of Stardom Champion, who scored the win on her arch-rival Aminata after an assist from Julia Hart.It appears that Thekla has now joined forces not only with The Hounds of Hell member, but also with her ally, Skye Blue.