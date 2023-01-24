"I survived by the skin of my teeth" - When a current AEW star fought with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar

Few AEW stars have found themselves face-to-face with Brock Lesnar, and few have even gotten into a real fight with the former WWE Champion. One such name is Chris Jericho, who despite his size, didn't back down from exchanging fists once he was faced with The Beast Incarnate.

Today, Chris Jericho is considered a locker room leader on the AEW roster, which he seemingly proved when the promotion suffered from internal conflict back in 2022. Ironically, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society once got into a backstage scrap much like CM Punk and The Elite did.

However, when it came to his clash with Brock Lesnar, Jericho was instead coming to the aid of Randy Orton. After seeing Lesnar's ruthless attack on the Legend Killer back at Summerslam 2016, Jericho wasn't sure if the bombardment was sanctioned or not but still charged at The Beast Incarnate.

During an interview with SportsIllustrated, the Inaugural AEW World Champion recalled what went through his mind at the time.

“When you get into that moment, it is what it is. You either go for it, or you put your tail between your legs and hide, and I’ve never been that type of guy. I’m more of the type to die with boots on. So I’ve had my issues and shoots with MMA guys before, like that one with Brock Lesnar, and I survived by the skin of my teeth,” Jericho said. (H/T SportsIllustrated)

Based on Chris Jericho's description, it doesn't seem like the brawl was over too quickly and that the veteran held his own against the one-time UFC Heavyweight Champion.

The Nu Geekz @TheNuGeekz



Who ya got?



Either way, props to Jericho for standing up for himself (and Randy Orton) like a G. #wwe Chris Jericho vs Brock LesnarWho ya got?Either way, props to Jericho for standing up for himself (and Randy Orton) like a G. #AEW Chris Jericho vs Brock LesnarWho ya got?Either way, props to Jericho for standing up for himself (and Randy Orton) like a G. #AEW #wwe https://t.co/myze64oa2N

Would Chris Jericho be able to welcome Brock Lesnar into AEW?

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho during a 2014 match.

Brock Lesnar might have left wrestling to enjoy a lengthy run in the UFC, and even if he's a part-time wrestler today, he has largely remained loyal to WWE. However, if Tony Khan could somehow convince The Beast Incarnate to become All Elite, would Chris Jericho be welcoming to the veteran?

During an earlier interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho toyed with the idea of Lesnar making his way into AEW.

"That's a Tony Khan decision and a Brock decision. Do I think Brock does this every few years just to up his price with Vince? Of course he does. He's a genius when it comes to that. If he showed up in AEW, I'd be happy to go up against him and do the match we were supposed to do in April of 2018! If it came about, I'd be happy to go up and smack him in his fat face." (H/T SportsIllustrated).

Despite once getting into a brawl with Lesnar, it doesn't seem like Chris Jericho would hold old grudges against the veteran. Brock is likely not on his way into All Elite Wrestling, but it does seem like Jericho will welcome him with open arms and a closed fist.

