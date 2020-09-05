Brock Lesnar has been the most trending name in professional wrestling as his WWE contract expired and The Beast Incarnate is currently a free agent who is free to engage in contract negotiations with any company in the world, including AEW.

While Brock Lesnar is expected to re-sign with WWE and the company has also discussed a big WrestleMania 37 match for the Beast, you can never count out the possibility of AEW making an effort to sign Lesnar. The WWE veteran would also be hoping for AEW to negotiate terms with him, which he would later use as leverage to secure a bumper contract with WWE.

Chris Jericho would be happy to face Brock Lesnar in AEW

While the rumors of Brock Lesnar going to AEW are running rampant, Chris Jericho has been giving various interviews to promote AEW's All Out PPV, and he just can't seem to evade the Brock Lesnar questions.

Chris Jericho first opened up about Brock Lesnar's status during his interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy.

He was again asked about Lesnar during his most recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The Demo God wasn't sure whether Brock Lesnar fits the AEW model and idea. He, however, stated that the decision to get Brock Lesnar would be down to Tony Khan and Lesnar himself.

Chris Jericho noted that Brock Lesnar is known to flirt with the idea of signing with WWE's rivals only to get his price up with Vince McMahon. Jericho called Lesnar a master at getting the upper hand during the negotiations.

Jericho said that he would be happy to go up against Lesnar if the Beast Incarnate shows up in AEW. The former AEW World Champion revealed that he was originally scheduled to have a match against Lesnar in the April of 2018, but Vince McMahon changed his mind.

Jericho concluded by saying that he would be happy to smack Brock Lesnar in his fat face.

"I don't know if Brock fits the whole AEW idea or attitude. That's a Tony Khan decision and a Brock decision. Do I think Brock does this every few years just to up his price with Vince? Of course he does. He's a genius when it comes to that.

But hey, if he showed up in AEW, I'd be happy to go up against him and do the match we were supposed to do in April of 2018 in WWE that Vince then changed. We've never had a match on TV or pay-per-view, ever. If it came about, I'd be happy to go up and smack him in his fat face."

Would you pay money to watch Brock Lesnar vs. Chris Jericho in an AEW ring?