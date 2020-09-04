Brock Lesnar's opponent for return match after re-signing with WWE reportedly revealed

The news of Brock Lesnar's free agency is the biggest talking point in professional wrestling. The Beast Incarnate's WWE contract reportedly came to an end at WrestleMania 36. His merchandise deal also expired not too long ago, which led to WWE removing his Superstar pages from the online stores.

Many rumors are doing the rounds regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE status. The belief is that he may re-sign with the company in due time, but what happens once he signs a new deal?

In the new Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided a few updates on Brock Lesnar's future possibilities.

It was noted that just like in Tyson Fury's case, a Saudi Arabia PPV and WrestleMania are the only shows that make sense for Brock Lesnar. WWE may not have a PPV in Saudi Arabia this year, which leaves us with next year's WrestleMania 37 being the only possible show that can accommodate Brock Lesnar's return.

Meltzer noted that a possible Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Championship rematch had been discussed for WrestleMania 37. However, that may only happen if Drew McIntyre holds on to the WWE title. Randy Orton is also being considered for another WWE title reign, and the theory was the Legend Killer would face Edge at WrestleMania 37 and not Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer did note that plans have not been locked in, but discussions are taking place.

Here's what Meltzer revealed in the Newsletter:

"It was said that for Lesnar, like for Tyson Fury (who issued a challenge to Drew McIntyre this past week for a match), that it's at this point Saudi Arabia and WrestleMania as the only shows that make sense right now and the belief right now is Saudi Arabia won't happen this year. Lesnar's name had been talked about in WWE in reference to a Drew McIntyre rematch for this coming WrestleMania, but that was if McIntyre was to retain the title, which has also been considered to go to Randy Orton, who in theory would be earmarked for Edge and not Lesnar. But nothing in that direction is close to being decided."

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

One person in the WWE believes re-signing Brock Lesnar right now doesn't make sense. We also have speculation of him AEW possibly being interested in getting Brock Lesnar on board. Finally, Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman is now the manager of Roman Reigns on WWE TV. Did we mention Brock Lesnar standing a chance to pocket $25 Million in one night outside WWE?

There are so many possibilities and influencing factors for the Brock Lesnar situation, and all we can do is wait for a concrete answer.