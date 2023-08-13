"I think it stinks" - WWE legend Jake Roberts reveals which part of wrestling needs to change (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has pretty much seen it all throughout his 50 years in the wrestling industry. He has watched the business go through a series of changes, but there is one specific aspect of wrestling he wishes could be a bit more old-school.

While definitely not a slouch between the ropes, Roberts is best remembered for his in-ring psychology and storytelling as opposed to sheer athleticism. His ability to get fans invested in his matches and ensure that each bout pays off with a satisfying climax is what made The Snake a legend.

According to Roberts, the overuse of finishers and high-impact moves has somewhat watered down their effect in a match. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the AEW personality said the following:

“I think it stinks. You know, I really do. I think they need to reel it back in a little bit. Make finishers mean something again.” [From 05:19 to 05:27]

Check out the entire interview below:

Roberts' trademark DDT was once a bonafide match-ender. Today, it is nothing more than a transitional move. Perhaps this exemplifies his arguments.

Jake Roberts praises fellow WWE legend

One common sentiment attached to Jake Roberts' accomplished career is that he is one of the best WWE wrestlers in history to never win the promotion's top prize. The same can be said for Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

Speaking on his Snake Pit podcast, Roberts said that his fellow WWE Hall of Famer could have been a World Champion:

"Curt Hennig, he had all the tools, man. There's a lot of guys out there that could have done it, man, but Curt Hennig, comes to the top. He was top-level. He was top shelf." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

Both Hennig and Roberts will go down as two of the greatest to ever step foot into the ring. The fact that they were not able to claim WWE's top prize has not tarnished their outstanding legacies at all.

Thanks to www.wrestlecon.com for allowing SK to get these exclusive interviews

If you use Roberts' quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video.

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?