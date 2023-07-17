Jake Roberts says WWE legend had "all the tools" to be a world champion

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts had a highly praised career despite never winning any major titles. The veteran recently gave his take on why Mr. Perfect, Curt Hennig, deserved a run with a major title.

Hennig sadly passed away in 2003, but the WWE Hall of Famer worked for AWA, WWE, WCW, and NWA TNA. Despite this, the second-generation star only held a world championship in AWA.

During a recent episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts praised the late WWE legend and noted how he stood out.

"Curt Hennig," said Roberts. "Curt Hennig, he had all the tools, man. There's a lot of guys out there that could have done it, man, but Curt Hennig, comes to the top. He was top-level. He was top shelf." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Roberts recently gave his take on the monumental career of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, who had the popular 3:16 promo against him. However, according to the legend, the promo in question isn't what made Steve Austin a popular star.

Jake Roberts believes WWE Over the Edge 1999 should've stopped when Owen Hart died

Owen Hart's untimely death at just 34 years old shocked the wrestling industry at the time and tore apart many of the talent. Even today, the tragic moment is still brought up by many and has become a dark stain in the industry.

During an episode of the Snake Pit podcast, Roberts plainly stated that the entire pay-per-view should have ended after Hart's accident.

"I think, yes, he should've stopped the PPV. A death in that ring should stop everything, just out of respect for the one that's fallen." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.).

In-ring accidents and deaths have sadly taken part in the pro wrestling industry, despite how matches and their outcomes are planned out beforehand. Either way, the deaths and life-changing accidents are still considered tragedies that could have been prevented with caution.

