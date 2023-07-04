WWE legend on what truly got Stone Cold Steve Austin over, says it's not the 3:16 promo

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin had a monumental career, but arguably the turning point in his run was his famous 3:16 promo addressed to Jake "The Snake" Roberts. However, according to the man to whom it was addressed himself, this wasn't what got Stone Cold over.

Austin notably had quite a number of different gimmicks before becoming The Rattlesnake. Many recall his pairing with the late Brian Pillman as The Hollywood Blonds, but he'd also become "Superstar" Steve Austin in ECW and the infamous Ringmaster.

Speaking on the latest episode of his The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts explained that Steve Austin had the in-ring work to back his promo up.

"It's his work that got him over, not that f—ing interview," Roberts said. "The interview was sweet and everything, but if you don't back it up with your work in the ring, you're history. Steve was a f—ing machine. He was a well-oiled machine, brother, and he could go. And he went." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Jake Roberts also gave his take on another WWE legend when he recalled how much Shawn Michaels' attitude changed once he began enjoying a massive push by the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin had a close relationship during their time at WWE

It's no secret that CM Punk is a huge fan of Stone Cold, and a clash between the two was something fans pushed for, for years. Unfortunately, this will likely never happen at this stage.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, The Second City Saint recalled a conversation between himself and the WWE legend before an on-screen segment. According to Punk, offering himself for a Stunner is likely what led to his childhood hero taking a liking to him.

"I was like, I'm out the door. I might as well be able to say I took a Stunner. I think that's where Steve [Austin] took a liking to me? Again, if you never ask, the answer is always no. So that's when I started prodding him and there was a sliver in time where it was gonna happen."

The two still remain in contact today, despite CM Punk not being a part of WWE. Perhaps Austin and Punk could someday reunite at a wrestling convention, but sadly the two men might never share a wrestling ring.

