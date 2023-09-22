"I don't think Tony Khan likes him" - Disco Inferno doubts AEW will ever sign 41-year-old former WWE Superstar

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has ruled out the possibility of AEW signing former WWE Superstar Ryback.

The 6 ft 3 wrestler has been away from the squared circle since 2018. However, earlier this year, he announced that he'd soon be medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

The Big Guy is also adamant about facing Goldberg in his return match. The 41-year-old has, in fact, called out Da Man many times on social media. The WWE Hall of Famer has yet to respond to Ryback's challenge.

Interestingly, Ryback has also been teasing signing with All Elite Wrestling for a long time. Although there's no word on whether he has held talks with Tony Khan, many fans and veterans like Booker T have shot down the possibility of it happening.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that Tony Khan doesn't like Ryback and wouldn't bring him to the AEW locker room anytime soon:

"I don't think Tony Khan likes him," the WCW veteran said. [2:37 onwards]

Ryback defends AEW referee following controversial finish on Dynamite: Grand Slam

Ryback recently came out in support of the AEW referee Rick Knox after an unplanned finish ensued during the International title bout between Jon Moxley and Rey Fenix on Dynamite: Grand Slam.

On Wednesday night, The Purveyor of Violence supposedly suffered a concussion during the match, which resulted in the AEW referee botching the third count. This caused a massive stir on social media, with fans calling out Rick Knox for refusing to end the match early despite Moxley calling an audible to put over Fenix.

Ryback took to Twitter to say the following about the controversial finish of the match:

"It’s really easy to blast a referee over a 3 count, but it’s literally the toughest thing and they have no way of knowing if someone is not going to kick out of a planned spot, especially in this case. Mistakes happen and they’re unfortunate, but if anything moves like this shouldn’t be performed and thank God Mox is ok considering. I personally loathe all variations of pile drivers and they’re not worth it and don’t increase ratings. They never did and never will and there’s plenty of other moves that are increasingly safer," Ryback said.

Expand Tweet

Neither AEW nor Jon Moxley has issued an official statement regarding the nature of the star's injury. It will be interesting to see what's next for the Blackpool Combat Club member as the WrestleDream pay-per-view fast approaches.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use the quotes.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star