Dutch Mantell has voiced his opinion regarding a two-time WWE Hall of Famer turning down AEW appearance offers in the past. The man in question is none other than Sean ''X-Pac'' Waltman.

Sean Waltman has been one of the most polarizing performers in the history of the business. Boasting an illustrious career spanning over three decades, the former nWo member is best known for his WCW and Attitude Era stints. Alongside megastars such as Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the former 1-2-3 Kid stood tall as a member of the iconic D-Generation X stable.

In a recent Sportskeeda exclusive, Billy Gunn mentioned that AEW had reached out to Waltman about joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, reports revealed that the latter wasn't interested in a one-off appearance.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the legendary manager dissected Waltman's decision to turn down a potentially lucrative offer.

"I would say he doesn't want to burn his WWE bridge. I think he's good friends with Hunter (Triple H) and he don't want to go up there. I don't know what kind of money they offered, probably good money, but I think that loyalty – and since WWF and WWE were the ones who made him, that's where his home is and I don't think he wants to," said Mantell. (0.55-1.26)

Former WWE manager feels AEW's backstage environment influenced Sean Waltman's refusal

Although Sean Waltman has not wrestled for WWE since 2002, the former WCW Cruiserweight Champion has made several memorable appearances in the company over the years.

Further highlighting Waltman's relationship with Triple H, Dutch Mantell also factored the AEW backstage environment into Sean's decision to decline the offers.

"I think him and Triple H still talk, and he may have heard some of the stories coming out of AEW that the talent doesn't listen to advice that well. So, if they were bringing him in at that capacity, if nobody's going to listen to him, why even bring him?" Mantell added. (1.27-1.45)

Although nothing tangible has been obtained yet, speculation of Sean Waltman jumping to AEW has been at an all-time high. Only time will reveal if the seasoned veteran joins the All Elite roster down the line.

