"I've evolved" - 31-year-old star challenges Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the biggest names in AEW and has now found yet another new challenger. Kip Sabian recently took to social media to remind The Cleaner of their 2019 bout and challenged him to a rematch.

Omega and Sabian had their only singles clash during episode 10 of AEW Dark back in December 2019. Naturally, The Cleaner came out on top, but since then, Kip has reinvented himself and is currently a much bigger star than he was four years ago.

In a recent Tweet, Kip Sabian pointed out that both he and Kenny Omega have grown since their last clash, and that they could now put on an even better bout.

"2019 vs @KennyOmegamanX before the limiter attached. I’ve evolved. I think it’s time we take it back off don’t you @AEW? Those who have never seen this give it a watch. Imagine what we can do 4 years later with a hell of a lot more tricks up our sleeves.#DeadlyAlliance," Sabian tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Ryback also recently challenged Kenny Omega, despite having not officially stepped into the ring since 2018. Could the former WWE Intercontinental Champion clash with Omega in AEW sometime soon or is this challenge simply wishful thinking?

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are closing in on their contract renewal stage

The Elite is considered by many fans to be integral to the functioning of AEW, especially since they established the promotion together with Tony Khan. However, Cody Rhodes was once an EVP as well, meaning the rest of The Elite could easily jump promotions.

According to Fightful Select, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page are all currently in negotiations to re-sign with the promotion. At this stage, no details about the process are known yet, but names within AEW are confident that the men will remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

FAR @FAR5222 As Per Fightful - The Elite have been close several times to signing a new deal. AEW is confident in retaining them.



WWE do have interest in all four men, but can't legally talk to them at this time. As Per Fightful - The Elite have been close several times to signing a new deal. AEW is confident in retaining them.WWE do have interest in all four men, but can't legally talk to them at this time. https://t.co/3BKsYwiRiI

Additionally, since multiple members of The Elite all sustained lengthy injuries and took some time off to heal, it's believed that there's a possibility that negotiations will be extended since the men owe all the used-up time to AEW.

