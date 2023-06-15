Backstage report on The Elite's AEW future ahead of CM Punk's return 

One of AEW's most popular factions, The Elite, have had their fair share of issues with CM Punk. Now, the faction's future in the promotion has reportedly been revealed with the former WWE Champion's return just around the corner.

The personal issues between the Second City Saint and The Elite reached a boiling point at the 2022 AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Punk went on a rant at the scrum, bad-mouthing multiple stars. This supposedly led to a backstage brawl, with those involved being suspended afterward.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks returned two months later at the Full Gear pay-per-view. The trio also made fun of CM Punk on a Dynamite episode that took place in Chicago, Illinois. Now, with the Straight Edge Savior set to make his return on the opening night of AEW Collision, what does The Elite's future in the company look like?

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, The Elite – Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page – are in negotiations for new contracts with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although the deals reportedly aren't signed yet, some within the company feel confident that the four will remain with All Elite Wrestling.

It was also reported that since multiple members of The Elite had taken some time off due to injuries, there is a possibility that the stars get added some additional time in their contracts to balance out the days they had missed.

The Elite are currently feuding with The Blackpool Combat Club. They recently wrestled in an Anarchy in the Arena match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

