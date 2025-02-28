"I've never been a fan of Christopher Daniels" - WWE veteran brutally buries AEW star after blading incident on live TV

The AEW star Christopher Daniels got buried by a WWE veteran after an embarrassing incident on live TV. The Jacksonville-based promotion has also been facing heavy criticism regarding the same incident.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Christopher Daniels was featured in a segment with MJF and Hangman Page. Daniels was seemingly blading himself on live TV when the camera cut to him. The WWE Veteran Vince Russo ruthlessly buried CD after the incident.

Speaking with Jonathan Coachman on the Coach and Bro podcast, Russo openly admitted that he has never been a fan of Christopher Daniels, despite working with him for many years. He stated the following regarding the same:

"I'm going to tell you a couple of things okay first of all you said about, 'we're always booking for the positive spin, this that and the other thing.' Listen Coach, with all due respect, I am not a fan of Christopher Daniels, I've never been a fan of Christopher Daniels. I worked with Christopher Daniels for many years and got sick and tired of Christopher Daniels thinking he knew more than everybody when he obviously didn't. So I am not looking to protect Christopher Daniels." [From 31:10 to 31:45]

Check out the video below:

AEW star on his next move after retirement

The AEW star Christopher Daniels announced his retirement from in-ring competition after his match with Hangman Page on Dynamite in January 2025. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, Daniels discussed his plans after his in-ring retirement:

“Well, to be honest, selfishly, I’d love to be a performer in the sense of if I could be your GM or if I could be the voice of Tony Khan, which is what I sort of pitched being originally with the EVP, I’m happy to do that. I still feel like I can cut a good promo, I could get a point across — that’s not hard for me I don’t think. It’s just a matter of, okay, I want to be a supporting player in these people’s stories,” Daniels said.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Christopher Daniels is still being featured heavily on TV. Fans will have to wait and see what Daniels' role will be in the feud between MJF and Hangman Page.

If you use parts of the quotes from the first half, please credit 'Behind the Turnbuckle podcast' and give an H/T to 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' for transcription.

