"I've wrestled in st*** clubs" - Samoa Joe makes a confession

Reigning AEW champion Samoa Joe has been missing from television for a few weeks now. During an interview amidst his absence, The Samoan Submission Machine made an interesting confession regarding some of the venues where he had performed back in the day.

Samoa Joe was last seen in action at All In : Texas, the Tony Khan-led promotion's record-breaking stadium show from last month, where he and his partners Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs successfully defended their AEW World Trios Championships against The Death Riders' Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and their henchman, Gabe Kidd. The former WWE NXT Champion was ambushed by the heel faction post-match in a vicious attack that wrote him off of television.

Following All In, AEW held a multi-week TV residency in Chicago's Aragorn Ballroom. The shows in question received considerable praise especially over the unique look and production opportunities offered by the venue. Viewers have been responding positively to the promotion hosting their programming in smaller, more intimate settings.

Discussing how such venues affect the energy of a wrestling show during his recent interview with WrestleZone's Matt Black, Samoa Joe recalled some surprising locations he had performed in back in the day.

“Ooh, I mean, I’ve wrestled in st*** clubs. I’ve wrestled in rodeo, essentially, like the holding pen for all the cattle [laughs]. I’ve wrestled at a CFL halftime shows. Yeah, there’s been some pretty wild venues in my time,” Samoa Joe said.

The Destroyer continued:

“I wrestled on the back of a U-Haul truck that was converted into a ring on Monster Garage. There’s been quite a few wacky venues in my time,” he added. “I’m sure I’ll remember a few more once we get done with this interview.” [H/T - Wrestlezone]

AEW will be hosting a residency in the legendary 2300 Arena later this month.

Samoa Joe provided an injury update

During the same interview with Matt Black, Samoa Joe, who had his neck annihilated by The Death Riders at All In : Texas, shared an update on his health condition. The former AEW World Champion revealed that he had been following concussion protocols, and voiced hope that he will get cleared for competition by doctors soon.

"Obviously, we’re working through concussion protocols right now, something that I’m going to take very seriously. And you know we’ll see, hopefully doctors will clear me sooner than later. We can make amends for things that maybe shouldn’t have gone on," he said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen when Joe will return to AEW programming.

