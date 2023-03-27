"I would not want to be anywhere near AEW" - WWE legend makes a bold claim on wrestling future

Former wrestling executive and WWE Raw general manager Eric Bischoff has made a bold statement about his wrestling future. He stated having no interest in returning to the industry in a full-time position with any wrestling promotion, especially AEW.

Bischoff has made a few guest appearances in recent years, but has no plans to return to the top job in the industry due to the grind and his personal happiness. In fact, he repeatedly criticized AEW for having poorly crafted storylines and having matches for the sake of it.

During an "Ask Me Anything" edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked if he would ever return to wrestling and which company he would work for.

"There wouldn't be. If there was some kind of fun thing that I could do with WWE and Bruce (Prichard), sure, that would be fun. I'd have to be able to do it from my home, which makes it impossible and not realistic, and I would not want to be anywhere near AEW in any way, shape, or form," Bischoff said. [H/T - Wrestlingnews]

It remains to be seen if his views on AEW will change in the future. But for now, it seems like the WWE legend has no intention of returning to the industry any time soon.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff calls AEW a vanity project

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff has criticized AEW President Tony Khan's behavior, specifically his recent tweet directed towards sports journalist Ariel Helwani.

On his podcast, Eric Bischoff suggested that it reflects Khan's immaturity and that he is a "child with a vanity project."

"Tony is inviting a lot of this criticism. He acts like a petulant child in the way he responds, and his response to Ariel in the crowd was a petulant child whose feelings were hurt because somebody took his toy away from him. I mean, it’s just so absolutely childish. He is a child with a vanity project. He’s passionate," Bischoff said.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.



Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio today and he completely eviscerated Eric Bischoff over his criticism of AEW.Tony compares Dynamite to '95-'98 Nitro when that show used to be unique and amazing. Says people have seen pro wrestling done a certain way for 20 long years. https://t.co/DXOb8b2jzT

While Bischoff acknowledged Khan's passion, he believes that it does not justify unprofessional behavior.

