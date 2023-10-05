"I don't want to start naming guys" - Rob Van Dam admits some WWE stars in the 2000s didn't have much talent (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam has been a major star in pro wrestling for decades and naturally knows what it takes to make it. However, according to the veteran, things have changed since his prime.

RVD began his wrestling career back in 1990 and competed on the independent circuit. By 1992, he signed with WCW and began to establish his character and style. However, once he signed with ECW in 1996, he became the star fans know him as today.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam noted that the standard to get onto television is much higher than it was during his early career.

"I don’t want to start naming guys, but some guys just had big bodybuilder physiques and the office would decide, ‘Okay, we’re going to get all behind this dude and push him right over all our other talent.’ And then after a couple of months then they’re like, ‘Oh, well that didn’t work.’ And then we’re picking ourselves up off the road, feeling run over, and they would just do it again." (From 03:58 to 04:21).

Rob Van Dam also has his own podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he regularly discusses the current state of pro wrestling and some of his greatest moments in the industry.

Rob Van Dam also believes that pro wrestling has "evolved"

Over the years, wrestling has naturally changed with the times and new styles began gaining popularity. While many criticize the changes, RVD believes it's sifted out those with little to no talent.

Continuing in the same interview, Rob Van Dam explained that wrestling has evolved so much that those without talent can't find a place on big platforms anymore.

"My point is there’s no room for that anymore. If you don’t have it then you pretty much don’t have a job wrestling on TV. You can still wrestle once every three months at the local fair or whatever, but the whole standard of everywhere now and what it’s evolved to is really good caliber of athletes." (From 04:25 to 04:55).

Booker T recently gave his take on RVD's time in AEW and urged the promotion to sign him. Only time will tell if this ends up happening or not, but his brief tenure was well-received by fans.

