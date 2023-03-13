"I WANT THIS TAG TEAM NOW!!!" - Fans want former WWE Superstar Nia Jax to debut in AEW and join forces with popular star

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax was recently spotted with top AEW star Nyla Rose. Upon seeing the two stars together, the wrestling world wanted to see Jax and Rose dominate the women's tag team division.

The Native Beast Nyla Rose recently shared a picture with Nia Jax on her social media profile.

"We finally met y’all 🙈🙈🥰 @LinaFanene @bigeventny," Nyla Rose tweeted.

Upon seeing the two snap a picture together, the wrestling world on Twitter was excited and hoped to see the wrestlers team together.

Some also wanted to see the two wrestle each other. They believed that it was one of their dream matches that never happened.

Kay @KueenofSpades @NylaRoseBeast @LinaFanene Y'all would have put on a CLINIC together! @bigeventny The 5-star CLASSIC we missed out onY'all would have put on a CLINIC together! @NylaRoseBeast @LinaFanene @bigeventny The 5-star CLASSIC we missed out on😔 Y'all would have put on a CLINIC together!

A few fans were skeptical about seeing the two stars wrestle and claimed that The Irresistible Force could end up injuring Rose and warned the former AEW Women's World Champion to be careful.

I do apologise, not being rude or mean, but please keep her away from AEW. @bigeventny Super nice lady, glad you both had the opportunity to meet one another.I do apologise, not being rude or mean, but please keep her away from AEW. @NylaRoseBeast @LinaFanene @bigeventny Super nice lady, glad you both had the opportunity to meet one another.🔥I do apologise, not being rude or mean, but please keep her away from AEW.

People also noticed that former RAW Women's Champion Simon Gotch and Ernest 'The Cat' Miller were also at the fan meet.

"holy s*** she met Simon Gotch," a fan tweeted.

The Irresistible Force also reacted to the picture, mentioning that it was nice to finally meet the Native Beast.

"🙌🏽🙌🏽 so nice meeting you!!" Nia Jax tweeted.

Here's why Nia Jax was released from WWE

The Irresistible Force has held several titles in WWE. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and has also held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Shayna Baszler.

Back in 2021, Jax requested some time off from the Stamford-based promotion. It was reported that she needed a break from wrestling to focus on her mental health. Shortly after, she was released from WWE as well.

Nia took to Instagram to reveal the real reason why she was released. She mentioned that she did not hear back from the promotion regarding her request but later found out that she was let go by them.

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion made a shocking return to the promotion in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble.

