"I wasn’t happy where I was" - Top AEW star comments on WWE tenure; says she's grateful to Tony Khan

Tony Khan has brought some of the most popular and talented wrestlers under one roof in AEW. One of the performers has only had good things to say about the President of the Jacksonville-based company,

That wrestler is the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. In an interview with Going Ringside, she spoke about AEW's role in her professional life and the positive impact it has had on her happiness.

“Thank God for AEW honestly, because you know, there was a time where I wasn’t happy where I was and if it weren’t for All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan, I don’t know what I would have been doing," she began.

She continued by stating:

"I’m not sure of the trajectory of my life, where it would have gone, had I not had the option to come to All Elite Wrestling so I’m very thankful for it. My heart is here.”

Toni Storm has gone from strength to strength in AEW. Although she did have a stint in WWE, performing on NXT and SmackDown between 2017 and 2021, she has stated that she was devastated after her WWE run.

Tony Khan begins copyright-striking CM Punk-Jack Perry backstage fight footage

Tony Khan has been in the news recently after he decided to air the footage of the backstage scuffle between CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

The altercation was highly controversial, and it all started when the Second City Saint disagreed with Jack Perry about him using real glass for a spot on Collision. That disagreement escalated when Perry made a mocking comment on live TV about using glass during his FTW Championship match with HOOK at All In, Zero Hour, leading to the scuffle.

Earlier this month, CM Punk discussed the scuffle in an interview with Ariel Helwani on his show The MMA Hour. Khan then announced that he would broadcast the footage on this week's edition of Dynamite.

And as expected, the footage is going viral online, with several outlets sharing it. However, AEW is seemingly putting a copyright strike on the accounts that are posting the video.

The said footage isn't available on the official YouTube channel of the company either, confusing fans as to why it was aired in the first place.

