"I wouldn't do it that way" - WWE veteran on how AEW should book Mercedes Moné amidst rumor debut (Exclusive)

Mercedes Moné has been rumored to make an AEW appearance for quite some time, but some believe she could derail the runs of some of the promotion’s already-established stars. In light of this theory, Vince Russo detailed how he would go about avoiding this happening in AEW if he were in charge.

Over the past three years, AEW has picked up numerous former WWE names, and as a result, many of the day-one signings have unfortunately taken a backseat to their more prominent colleagues. With Mercedes Moné being rumored to make her AEW debut soon, many are worried she could have an even greater effect on the women's roster.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared how he'd have a far more sensitive approach to integrating stars like Mercedes Moné.

"I wouldn’t do it that way. I would ease the person in, get the person adjusted to the system, knowing that’s going to happen. Knowing these girls got to work together, they got to make money together, let’s kind of ease her in where she’s accepted by everyone and then it’s one big happy family. I would 1000% be sensitive to that," said Russo. [From 05:57 to 06:25]

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight (Big Show) believes that Mercedes could ultimately reinvent herself in AEW, meaning that at least the veteran wrestler is looking forward to her possible inclusion.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 also gave his take on Mercedes Moné's NJPW debut

Despite being the first major former WWE star to debut in NJPW since Chris Jericho, the NJPW audience didn't seem to recognize Mercedes Moné in her debut. Online discussions since then have also pointed out that fans have no idea what her ambitions are other than going after the IWGP Women's Championship.

During the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 gave his take on what could lie in store for Mercedes Moné:

"It’s like me with women: ya leave ‘em wanting more. I guess that’s anticipation. But I think she looked really cool and her hair was out of control. Storytelling in Japan – I think the anticipation alone is is going to bring enough eyeballs, but don’t give away too much! I think less is more in that situation, enjoy the moment, and that’ll build to something great." [From 01:12 to 01:45]

It remains to be seen what Mercedes' impact on the wrestling industry will be, but fans and her potential peers in AEW seem to be very positive about her future.

