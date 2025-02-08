"I WILL BE BACK" - CM Punk's real-life rival sends a message after losing title to Ricky Starks

WWE Superstar CM Punk was once AEW's main attraction. The Second City Saint was signed to the Jacksonville-based promotion from 2021 to 2023. He had a memorable run with the company. However, their relationship did not end on good terms.

The Best in The World's finisher for many years has been GTS. The inventor of this maneuver is legendary Japanese wrestler KENTA. The Black Sun, who is reportedly a real-life rival of CM Punk, was once a WWE star. His on-screen name was Hideo Itami. However, his time in the Stamford-based promotion was short-lived. Interestingly, KENTA also made a surprising appearance in All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He is best known for joining forces with Kenny Omega and defeating the team of Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere tag team match.

KENTA locked horns with AEW star Ricky Starks at a DEFY Wrestling event on February 7. This match was for the DEFY World Championship, and Stroke Daddy became the new champion by defeating the Japanese native.

After losing the above-mentioned title, the 43-year-old released a statement on X in which he reflected on his 614-day championship reign and thanked fans for their support. Additionally, KENTA stated that he would come back to reclaim his title.

"614 DAYS! THANK YOU, DEFY! THANK YOU, SEATTLE Gave me a great opportunity and awesome experience. I WILL BE BACK!" he wrote.

Vince Russo believes that CM Punk should main-event WrestleMania 41

CM Punk has never headlined The Showcase of The Immortals. The Best in The World failed to win the recent Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, the RAW star can make it to the main event in Las Vegas if he wins the Men's Elimination Chamber Match next month.

In a recent appearance on BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo stated that WWE should let The Second City Saint headline The Show of Shows in Las Vegas because the 46-year-old is injury-prone, and there is no guarantee that he will be an active wrestler next year.

"It's got to be Punk because Punk's whole thing is, 'I've never headlined WrestleMania.' You can't wait till next year. Punk's getting up there in age and on top of that, Mac, he's injury prone. You got to do Punk this year," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Straight Edge Superstar headlines 'Mania this year.

