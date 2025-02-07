5 things that might have been different if CM Punk never went to AEW

CM Punk debuted in AEW in August 2021. The signing was a massive accomplishment for the Tony Khan-led company, as they had officially brought The Best in the World back to the pro wrestling business after seven long years away.

The Second City Saint remained in the promotion for two years, before his eventual exit from All Elite Wrestling in September 2023. CM Punk's AEW run was filled with numerous iconic moments, which included him winning the AEW World Championship twice.

Unfortunately, Punk's year-long conflict with The Elite and his final All In brawl with Jack Perry tainted his stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Ultimately, Tony Khan had to release The Voice of the Voiceless, a decision that received huge criticism. At Survivor Series 2023, the 46-year-old star made his historic return to WWE.

It has been over 17 months since CM Punk left AEW. However, the Jacksonville-based promotion still deals with the aftermath of his controversial exit. While he was certainly a major draw for the Tony Khan-led company, All Elite Wrestling's landscape might have been entirely different if Punk hadn't stepped foot in the promotion.

In this article, let's look at five things that could have been different if CM Punk never went to AEW.

#5. MJF might have never become a World Champion

CM Punk began his rivalry with MJF in November 2021. The two stars went back and forth for the next ten months, producing one of the greatest wrestling feuds of the modern era.

The duo battled each other on two occasions, with both men getting one win. The program with CM Punk was a turning point for MJF, who was elevated to a main event spot.

While The Devil had always been an exciting prospect, the AEW World Championship always remained out of his reach. Despite feuding with top stars like Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes, MJF could never convert his undeniable potential into championship success.

The Salt of the Earth's rivalry with Punk helped cement his image as a reliable main event talent. At Full Gear 2022, MJF dethroned Jon Moxley to get his hands on the AEW World Championship.

The Long Island native went on to have a year-long reign as the AEW World Champion, establishing himself as a draw in the eyes of the audience.

If CM Punk had never shown up in AEW, MJF might have still been floundering in the mid-card. The storyline with the Second City Saint brought the best out of the 28-year-old, prompting Tony Khan to crown him as the next face of the company.

#4. Swerve Strickland might have never gone after Hangman Adam Page

When we talk about the most important feuds in AEW history, the rivalry between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page is bound to come up. This storyline helped restore people's faith and interest in AEW following CM Punk's departure in September 2023.

Interestingly, The Best in the World was indirectly responsible for the iconic feud between Swerve and Hangman. At Double or Nothing 2022, Punk dethroned The Anxious Millennial Cowboy to win his first AEW World Championship.

Hangman's loss to the former WWE Champion triggered his downfall. The next twelve months were quite difficult for the 33-year-old performer, as he was suddenly removed from AEW's main event scene. Aside from his feud with Jon Moxley, The Hanger did not feel like a worthy main eventer at any point during this period.

The ongoing backstage conflict with CM Punk made matters worse for Hangman, as it brought him massive heat from the fans. Swerve Strickland saw The Cowboy's downward spiral as an opportunity to break into the main event picture. The Realest One targeted the former Elite member during his toughest time, paving the way for a highly entertaining program.

Had CM Punk not left a dent in The Hanger's confidence, The New Flavor might have never got the chance to exploit Page's weaknesses.

#3. Bryan Danielson would have been considered the greatest AEW acquisition

CM Punk made his AEW debut on the second-ever episode of AEW Rampage in August 2021. Two weeks later, Bryan Danielson left the wrestling world shaken by appearing at All Out 2021.

All Elite Wrestling made a big statement in its rivalry with WWE by making two blockbuster signings. Both Danielson and Punk brought a great amount of fans to the Jacksonville-based promotion, but The Second City Saint's overall impact was far more than that of The American Dragon at the time.

Although Danielson delivered countless in-ring classics in AEW, he wasn't necessarily as big of a draw for the Tony Khan-led company as Punk was. The promotion was at its financial peak in the reign of the Chicago native, who helped them generate outstanding weekly ratings regularly.

CM Punk not joining All Elite Wrestling in 2021 would have instantly made Bryan Danielson the biggest acquisition in the promotion's history. The Leader of the Yes Movement greatly boosted AEW's star power and his impact is yet to be matched by the other significant signees.

Bryan Danielson's name has become synonymous with the Jacksonville-based promotion in many ways. Had Punk not shown up on Rampage in August 2021, The American Dragon's debut at All Out would have undeniably been the most groundbreaking moment in the promotion's history.

#2. AEW Collision might have never existed

In June 2023, AEW introduced a new Saturday-night exclusive show called Collision. The birth of a third brand added another two hours of content to AEW's weekly programming.

The show was conceptualized with the sole purpose of keeping CM Punk away from The Elite. The Best in the World's behind-the-scenes tussle with the AEW EVPs brought chaos to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and Tony Khan decided to deal with this issue by implementing a soft brand split.

The first-ever episode of Collision was headlined by the Voice of the Voiceless, who made his return from injury after nine months. As the defacto face of the Saturday night show, Punk went on to deliver entertaining content with the likes of FTR, Samoa Joe, and Ricky Starks. Meanwhile, Dynamite became the official home to The Elite and a few other prominent members of the roster.

Following The Straight Edge Superstar's departure, Collision instantly lost its unique identity. The show's overall structure took a massive hit once the 46-year-old veteran was removed from the picture.

Punk's exit also made it clear that All Elite Wrestling never truly needed a third brand. It forced Tony Khan to focus on three separate shows, which often led to repetitive storytelling. Furthermore, it also caused fatigue in AEW's core audience, who now had to keep up with five AEW hours of programming every week.

TK never had any plans for a CM Punk-less Collision. Once the Chicago native left the scene, the show immediately lost its appeal among the audience.

If the former Mr. Money in the Bank never arrived in All Elite Wrestling, Rampage and Dynamite may have continued being the only weekly shows on the company's weekly programming.

#1. CM Punk might have never returned to WWE

Tony Khan left the wrestling industry stunned by bringing CM Punk back to pro wrestling in 2021. The Best in the World made a massive statement by debuting in the Jacksonville-based promotion, instead of going back to WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion was still not over how his previous WWE run ended, which prompted him to sign with the biggest competitor of the Stamford-based promotion. However, Punk's real-life issues with The Elite made it difficult for the 46-year-old veteran to remain in the TK-led company for a very long time.

The Straight Edge Superstar's eventual exit from All Elite Wrestling paved the way for his legendary return to WWE. The former WWE Champion was frustrated with how things turned out for him in AEW, prompting him to reconcile with the Triple H-led regime.

CM Punk's frustrations with Tony Khan's roster helped repair one of the most burnt bridges in the history of the pro wrestling business. The Best in the World's AEW run was a very important period in his career, as it served as a catalyst for his return to WWE.

