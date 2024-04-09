“I will not quit” - WWE legend makes a bold statement ahead of AEW Dynamite

A WWE veteran has shared a stern warning ahead of his match on Dynamite. The star being discussed is Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled as Goldust in the company. Despite being talented, he was highly misused. However, things changed once the veteran joined AEW, which was brought to existence with the help of his brother Cody Rhodes and company. Since then, The Natural has showcased his abilities and delivered top-notch matches for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On the other hand, Samoa Joe is the reigning AEW World Champion and is on a great run with the title. He is slated to face Swerve Strickland at Dynasty and the duo signed a contract on last week's Dynamite.

On the latest episode of Collision, Rhodes challenged the Samoan Submission Machine for the championship. Later the match was made official for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Earlier today, The Natural took to Twitter and sent a message to Samoa Joe ahead of their encounter on Wednesday Night.

"Under appreciated and Hungry! As much as the odds are stacked against me.....and how double tough Joe is, I will not falter....I will not fail......I will not quit!! Like I said, on any given Wednesday, anything can happen! #AEWDymamite WEDNESDAY NIGHT in #CharlestonWV!!! @TBSNetwork #KeepSteppin," Dustin shared.

Dustin Rhodes reacted after Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns and ended his title run, which he held for over 1300 days at WrestleMania Night Two's main event.

Later, the Natural took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt message to the American Nightmare after he finished the story.

"I love you brother! Now YOUR story begins!! Congrats Champ!!" he shared.

Only time will tell if Dustin Rhodes wins a world championship like his brother.

