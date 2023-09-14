"I do it on you" - Andrade El Idolo reveals Charlotte Flair taught him an iconic wrestling move at a hotel

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair, like any other wrestling couple, want to help each other improve as competitors. This seemingly led to Flair assisting the AEW star in learning to do her father's famous Figure Four leg lock.

The former NXT Champion returned to All Elite Wrestling on the June 17, 2023, edition of AEW Collision. On the show, he faced House of Black's Buddy Matthews in one of the night's best matches. El Idolo got the crowd firmly behind him throughout the bout, which ended with him forcing Matthews to tap out to the Figure Eight, the finishing move of his wife, Charlotte Flair.

Speaking to Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Andrade El Idolo admitted that the discussion of using the move initially started as a joke between him and his wife.

“Sometimes we talk, we joke, ‘I do this move, my new move.’ ‘Okay, you show me how.’ She showed me how to do the figure four the first time I asked her ‘how do you do the figure four?’ First time, we joked, but then we went to some hotel, and she asked, ‘How’s the figure four?’ ‘Okay, I do it on you.’ 'You can do it.’ ‘Yes I can.’"

The AEW star added that the joke led to Charlotte teaching him how to perform the maneuver properly in a hotel room.

"She’s happy, I do it sometimes like ‘You can, you can, you can.’ The figure-eight, in my head, I had surgery here like I cannot do the bridge — but then I try, and I’m like, ‘OKAY, I DO IT!’ She taught me figure four, and I say, ‘Oh, you can do the figure eight, but it’s hard. We like talking, we joke, and sometimes we’ll say anything and just do it.” [23:53 - 25:05]

Andrade El Idolo said sorry to Charlotte Flair for using her move after the match

As the old saying goes, 'Behind every great man, there is an even greater woman.' That sentiment was on full display when Andrade used Charlotte Flair's finishing move to win his match against Buddy Matthews.

After the match ended, Andrade took to Twitter to thank Charlotte for being an incredible wife before saying sorry for using the Figure Eight. He did make it clear that, while it was a difficult move to execute, he wanted to dedicate it to his wife.

Flair is currently active on SmackDown, pursuing the WWE Women's Championship.

