"Sorry for using your finish" - Andrade El Idolo sends a heartfelt message to Charlotte Flair after in-ring return

On the debut episode of AEW Collision, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return. Following his win over Buddy Matthews, he took to Twitter to send a message to Charlotte Flair.

Andrade and Flair were previously colleagues in WWE and are currently married. Despite working for two separate companies, the real-life couple is often spotted alongside one another.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade sent a heartfelt message to his wife and even apologized for using her 'Figure eight' submission maneuver. The 33-year-old won his match by using the move.

"Thank you very much for being an incredible wife and for all your support and sorry for using your finish but I wanted to dedicate figure 8 to you but you never told me that it was very difficult to do but it helps to win @MsCharlotteWWE #IMissYou #Mami," wrote Andrade.

Check out Andrade El Idolo's tweet:

Dutch Mantell discussed Charlotte Flair's segment with Bianca Belair from SmackDown

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair came face-to-face with Bianca Belair on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Speaking on the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the segment and stated that it lacked physicality. Mantell said:

"I think it needed just a little bit more. What it might have needed is a face-to-face, one shove, no punches. You know like Charlotte says, 'Get out of my face.' Then a shove back, then stare off, and then leave."

WWE @WWE



Things are heating up in the



@MsCharlotteWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #GWEffect "I am done being patient, I am done playing with ya'll."Things are heating up in the #SmackDown Women's Division "I am done being patient, I am done playing with ya'll."Things are heating up in the #SmackDown Women's Division 🔥🔥🔥@MsCharlotteWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #GWEffect https://t.co/rJylZSDtOO

Much like her husband Andrade El Idolo, Flair also made her return to television recently. On last week's episode of SmackDown, she confronted Asuka, who was presented with a brand new championship.

Prior to her return, The Queen's last appearance was at WrestleMania 39 when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley.

What did you make of Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair's respective returns? Sound off in the comment section

