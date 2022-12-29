Identity of mystery women who fans originally thought of WWE Star Shotzi's lookalike disclosed after AEW Dynamite appearance 

Wrestling fans across the world almost lost their minds during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite when it appeared that WWE Superstar Shotzi was standing with MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was on hand to watch the opening contest of the "New Year's Smash" edition of the show between Bryan Danielson and Ethan Page. Before the match got underway, MJF announced himself to the crowd while also standing next to, in his own words, the only hot chick in all of Colorado.

At first glance, many fans thought that MJF's mystery woman was Shotzi, or at least her doppelganger. But that wasn't the case, as the identity of the woman on Friedman's arm has been revealed.

The young lady's name is Daddi Doom, a Colorado-based wrestler who has previously wrestled with Ronnie Winter in other promotions. Doom currently has over 24,000 followers on Twitter, and a number of her own wrestling matches can be found on YouTube.

At the time of writing, Doom has never competed in AEW, but if she has a stamp of approval from the current world champion, fans might be seeing her in the ring very soon.

Daddi Doom got the chance to watch a very good match on AEW Dynamite

Not only did Daddi Doom get a large amount of exposure from being on AEW Dynamite, but she also got the chance to watch a very hard-hitting match in the form of the show's opening contest.

Kicking off the "New Year's Smash" edition of AEW Dynamite was Bryan Danielson taking on Ethan Page, a match set up on the previous week's show.

After a back-and-forth contest, Danielson managed to pick up the victory by forcing Page to pass out after locking him in the Regal Stretch, a tribute to his mentor William Regal who recently left the company to re-join WWE.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Ever wonder how WWE works behind the scenes? Here are 8 WWE secrets that were caught on camera

Poll : 0 votes