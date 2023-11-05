"If he goes to WWE he got the bag" - Twitter explodes as latest rumors indicate 30-year-old top star could reject AEW

WWE and AEW are the two top promotions currently in professional wrestling. Both of them have many big names on their respective rosters. Many fans have speculated that a 30-year-old top star could possibly reject an AEW contract and sign with WWE.

The star in question is none other than Will Ospreay, who is one of the biggest stars currently in the independent scene. However, fans are split on whether they want to see Ospreay end up in All Elite Wrestling or World Wrestling Entertainment.

The current IWGP United Kingdom Champion has teased and seemingly confirmed that he will soon be leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. Ospreay also has openly stated that many companies, including AEW and WWE, are on his radar, and we will soon find out which promotion he signs with.

According to a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that both WWE and AEW are in the picture for the IWGP United Kingdom Champion:

“I would not say anything is definite with (Will) Ospreay, but people who think that it's like it's a guarantee, it's AEW, I know that they are… I just put it this way: WWE is absolutely in the picture, & I've said this before, but WWE is in the picture. AEW is in the picture.” - Dave Meltzer (WOR)

Fans have given their reaction to the following report and shared which company they want to see Ospreay sign with:

Will Ospreay seemingly confirms NJPW exit amidst AEW and WWE rumors

The Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay has seemingly confirmed at the NJPW Power Struggle 2023 press conference that he will be exiting the company soon.

Ospreay has been rumored to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling for months, with many believing that The Aerial Assassin may sign with AEW, considering his recent appearances in the Tony Khan-led promotion. However, a report states that WWE was also interested in signing the current IWGP United Kingdom Champion.

Ahead of his IWGP United Kingdom title defense against Shota Umino at Power Struggle 2023 on November 4th, Will Ospreay cut a promo at Umino in the show's press conference. Ospreay stated that he didn't feel safe leaving NJPW in Umino's hands and urged him to step up his game:

"Right there, that says Grow Up. I've grown up in front of you guys. I've given you my heart. I've become a man in front of your eyes. You guys have depended on me, and every single time I've been given the ball, I have not dropped it. I have fought for everyone here. In the darkest times, everyone has said, 'It's okay, give the ball to Ospreay.' The time is running out. You need to fight! You need to beat me. No, you're not Omega, you're not Okada, you're not Takagi, you're not Jericho, you're not Tsuji, you're not Zack Sabre Jr, you're not Mike Bailey, you're f***ng Shota Umino. Fight for all of them, take this from me. If you don't, I don't feel safe leaving New Japan in your hands," he stated. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Which company do you want to see Will Ospreay sign with? Let us know in the comments below.

