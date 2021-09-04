"If this motherf***er keeps going, I’m going to have to kill him"- AEW star Chris Jericho comments on his recent match during labor storyline 

AEW Star Chris Jericho believes Nick Gage went far too extreme with the stipulation. The leader of The Inner Circle thought of handling the matter violently due to Gage's extremity.

Speaking on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the AEW star discussed numerous topics, notably his match against Nick Gage during the Fight For The Fallen episode.

Chris Jericho explained that Gage kept using weapons like glass tubes to such an extent that he felt things were getting excessive. However, The Demo God realized that the GCW star wasn't doing it intentionally:

“And then, before he goes to get more light tubes, he comes back and does it some more. And I’m like, ‘You’ve done it enough, dude.’ He came back the second time, and this time, he was really getting me. If you see this one here, this is not a razor. It’s not a gimmick. It is a literal light tube glass abrasion from that sticking, and that’s why I was like if this motherf*cker keeps going. I’m going to have to kill him because enough’s enough already. But I don’t think he was doing it maliciously. That’s just him in this zone,” Jericho revealed.(h/t- WrestlingInc)

The match between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage received critical remarks for depicting excessive blood. In fact, both men used weapons like pizza cutters and glass tubes, almost making it look like a deathmatch. For a relatively young audience, it was painful to watch, especially the ones that were sitting at ringside that day.

Regardless, the bout got the entire wrestling community talking, and the show received huge ratings. Tony Khan reportedly informed the TNT network in advance about doing the type of match. As of now, the company isn't planning on doing another extreme stipulation-type match.

Chris Jericho could become a full-time commentator if he loses to MJF this Sunday

After coming up short during the five Labors of Jericho storyline, Chris Jericho convinced MJF to have one more match at AEW All Out this Sunday. However, Le Champion has put his wrestling career on the line, stating that he will become a full-time broadcaster if he loses to MJF.

Ending Jericho’s career on a Sunday



Celebrating Rosh Hashanah on a Monday.



🥳 happy new year! pic.twitter.com/QsqUHK9yov — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 3, 2021

The prospect of seeing Chris Jericho wrestle one last time has what got people's attention heading into their rubber match.

