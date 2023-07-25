"If Stone Cold agrees to manage him that would be lit" - Fans freak out as former AEW star reportedly seems on the verge of joining WWE

WWE might be moments away from introducing a new star to its roster, as Brian Pillman Jr. is reportedly set to sign a deal with the world's largest wrestling promotion very soon. Fans have taken to Twitter to share a wide array of reactions.

Despite being one of the hottest names on the independent circuit before joining AEW, Brian Pillman Jr. never quite reached the heights many expected him to in Tony Khan's company.

His most notable work in the Jacksonville-based promotion came alongside Griff Garrison and Julia Hart as a member of The Varsity Blondes and in a short-lived but heated feud with current AEW World Champion MJF.

Of course, it's almost impossible to talk about the career of Brian Pillman Jr. without mentioning his father. The late "Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman was a staple of multiple major promotions during the '90s.

Many fans hope that Pillman Jr. can emulate his father's success in the squared circle and develop a similar captivating character. The latest update from Bodyslam.net indicates that the 29-year-old will start off in NXT, giving him ample opportunities to hone his talents.

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @TheEnemiesPE3 Good place for him. Hope he develops and figures it out.

GalcianBTH @GalcianBTH @WrestlePurists Good for him. Love AEW, but It didn't seem AEW had much of any plans for him. Hopefully, he gets over in WWE.

Bionicspine @spineismetal @WrestlePurists Good for him honestly, excited to see him grow.

One user even suggested that WWE should lean into Brian Pillman Sr.'s history with Stone Cold Steve Austin to help get the former AEW star's career off to a soaring start:

Hombre Que Ellos Llaman AP @August_Very_Own @TheEnemiesPE3 If stone cold agrees to manage him that would be lit

However, other users were more pessimistic about Pillman Jr.'s imminent arrival at Titan Towers:

Brian Pillman Jr. will undoubtedly be looking to prove these critics wrong when he eventually makes his debut in NXT, and that may just be a matter of time.

Another top free agent to join WWE soon?

Nick Aldis could potentially join Brian Pillman Jr. in WWE soon, as the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion recently ended a brief stint with IMPACT Wrestling to once again enter the free-agency pool.

Reports have suggested that Aldis' name has been hovering backstage in WWE as a possible addition to the company's list of producers. As much as he would flourish in this role, many fans will hope to see the accomplished star compete primarily as an in-ring talent.

Additionally, Triple H and Vince McMahon won't be the only ones looking to get a hold of Aldis' signature. AEW is also rumored to be interested in bringing in the 36-year-old. While it seems as though he is leaning more toward WWE at the moment, a possible move to Tony Khan's company can not be ruled out.

