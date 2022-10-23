"If The Rock can't do 'Mania" - Wrestling fans want Roman Reigns to face possibly returning 6-time WWE World Champion next year

Some wrestling fans on Twitter have discussed the prospect of seemingly suspended AEW star CM Punk returning to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next year.

The Straight Edge Superstar is allegedly on the cusp of parting ways with AEW after recent reports surfaced that Tony Khan is looking to buy out his remaining contract. In the wake of these startling hearsays, the rumor mill went into overdrive with the remote possibility of Punk returning to his old stomping grounds in WWE.

A hold-up over the non-compete clause is deterring the company from releasing the Chicago native. Interestingly, Fightful learned that Triple H is reportedly open to bringing back The Second City Saint in the future.

While nothing is set in stone yet, fans are already buzzing over the wild speculation of CM Punk making a switch after getting his release papers from AEW.

People on Twitter are making bold predictions about The Straight Edge showing up at Royal Rumble 2023 to plant seeds for a mega match against Roman Reigns. Some fanatics believe there's a story to be told between The Tribal Chief and the Chicago native over their working relationship with Paul Heyman.

Considering the nuclear heat Punk has been garnering amid his issues with The Elite in AEW, some even believe he could turn Reigns into a babyface.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

. @Bub3m16 Next year at the Royal Rumble? Next year at the Royal Rumble? 👀 https://t.co/8qlec2Typr

HauntU @Dark_Hart_beats @Bub3m16 I may be in the minority here,but this match would be awesome. The build would be insane for sure. Roman already conquered Brock now he's gotta fight the other Paul Heyman guy. @Bub3m16 I may be in the minority here,but this match would be awesome. The build would be insane for sure. Roman already conquered Brock now he's gotta fight the other Paul Heyman guy.

fickle @Wrestholic @Bub3m16 Yes and Roman goldbergs him under 5mins. @Bub3m16 Yes and Roman goldbergs him under 5mins.

Johnny Skylark @darrell_damien @GOC_Wrestling Should be Punk vs Roman and Cena vs Austin Theory @GOC_Wrestling Should be Punk vs Roman and Cena vs Austin Theory

Finch @FinchNissen @Bub3m16 Perfect way to turn Roman into a face. @Bub3m16 Perfect way to turn Roman into a face.

Cerveza Steve @SteveCerveza

deal with Punk. This would be a good match up, title or non title.

I think Punk would probably win as a part of that deal though @Bub3m16 If Hunter could do make adeal with Punk. This would be a good match up, title or non title.I think Punk would probably win as a part of that deal though @Bub3m16 If Hunter could do make adeal with Punk. This would be a good match up, title or non title. I think Punk would probably win as a part of that deal though

Jayden Styles @Jommulus @Bub3m16 I would love the back and forth promos. As long as it ends with this man holding the strap. @Bub3m16 I would love the back and forth promos. As long as it ends with this man holding the strap. https://t.co/ERONKIK9cC

Matthew McMillen @24andFCFfan @Bub3m16 I mean, I’d be for it. We know from Fightful that IF Punk returns to WWE it would be a part-time deal due to the situation in AEW so I’d be down for a match against Roman Reigns. @Bub3m16 I mean, I’d be for it. We know from Fightful that IF Punk returns to WWE it would be a part-time deal due to the situation in AEW so I’d be down for a match against Roman Reigns.

Of course, The Rock has long been rumored to face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows next year. But what if he doesn't make it due to his busy Hollywood schedule?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns slammed CM Punk's AEW return last year

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns never shies from downplaying AEW and its stars.

Last year, while speaking to Complex, The Bloodline leader bluntly stated that CM Punk wouldn't "elevate him at all" if he were to return to WWE:

"If our audience wanted to see it [CM Punk returning to WWE] and they were clamoring for it, couldn’t shut up about it, and all the stars aligned, as a businessman and as a performer who was trying to seek out the very best for the audience and try to captivate, I wouldn’t say no. But I mean, on a personal level, it doesn’t do anything for me. That’s not going to elevate me at all," said Reigns.

The chances of Punk and Reigns colliding in the future are slim to none, assuming how the former multi-time world champion left WWE on a sour note in 2014. Both parties will be required to bury the hatchet and reconcile their working relationship again if the opportunity ever knocks on the door.

Would you like to see CM Punk jump ship to WWE next year? Sound off in the comments section below.

