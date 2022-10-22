The wrestling world recently asked AEW President Tony Khan to fire The Young Bucks following recent reports about CM Punk's departure from the company.
The backstage scuffle involving Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks is pretty well known by now. Steel was let go from the promotion a few days ago, and if reports are to be believed, The Straight Edge Superstar isn't coming back to AEW as well.
Meanwhile, The Elite has kept a relatively low profile in the aftermath of the All Out fiasco, apart from sporadic public appearances. The Twitterati wasn't too pleased with Khan's decision to potentially release CM Punk and keep The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the promotion.
Below are some of the mixed reactions on the social media site to the same:
Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is not happy with AEW's decision to fire Ace Steel
While speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran claimed that Steel was his "hero" throughout the backstage debacle.
Cornette was extremely unhappy with AEW's decision to part ways with the former WWE Superstar:
"I hate to hear that because he was my hero in the whole thing. He’s the one that really did all the damage. He came like a knight in shining armour, came to the rescue of his poor crippled wife who was trapped in a room with a bunch of raging EVPs, and if it wasn’t Larry that bit Old Yeller [Kenny Omega] over there if it was indeed Ace Steel, then that was heroic. It sounds like he was f****** D*** the bruiser in this," Jim Cornette said.
With Ace Steel's release, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan takes the bold step of firing CM Punk and The Elite or if he decides to bring them back.
Do you think anyone out of Punk, Kenny Omega, or The Elite could be released from AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.
Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so