The wrestling world recently asked AEW President Tony Khan to fire The Young Bucks following recent reports about CM Punk's departure from the company.

The backstage scuffle involving Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks is pretty well known by now. Steel was let go from the promotion a few days ago, and if reports are to be believed, The Straight Edge Superstar isn't coming back to AEW as well.

Meanwhile, The Elite has kept a relatively low profile in the aftermath of the All Out fiasco, apart from sporadic public appearances. The Twitterati wasn't too pleased with Khan's decision to potentially release CM Punk and keep The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the promotion.

Below are some of the mixed reactions on the social media site to the same:

Meng's Mullet @MengsMullet Punk showed up to AEW and had the best matches, promos, and segments and now its over because he punched a Young Buck. If Tony had any common sense he would've fired the Bucks for putting a booboo on the money's hand. Punk showed up to AEW and had the best matches, promos, and segments and now its over because he punched a Young Buck. If Tony had any common sense he would've fired the Bucks for putting a booboo on the money's hand.

Blaine Hodge 🌻 @nullterm @MengsMullet Imagine Tony explaining to the TV network execs he got rid of the biggest most recognizable name he’s ever had to keep the indie guys who had a run in Japan… as his rating are sinking. @MengsMullet Imagine Tony explaining to the TV network execs he got rid of the biggest most recognizable name he’s ever had to keep the indie guys who had a run in Japan… as his rating are sinking.

McLovin @FredyY2K @MengsMullet Tony is too much of a mark to fire the young bucks.🤣🤣🤣 @MengsMullet Tony is too much of a mark to fire the young bucks.🤣🤣🤣

Malone @taxes_1 @MengsMullet My favorite part about this is how the Young Bucks have avoided putting over FTR in all this @MengsMullet My favorite part about this is how the Young Bucks have avoided putting over FTR in all this

Mike Chase @Mike_Chase2021 @nullterm @MengsMullet It's worse actually. It's the friends of the GUY who had the run in Japan. The Bucks just stood around making sad faces while Kenny wrestled Okada. @nullterm @MengsMullet It's worse actually. It's the friends of the GUY who had the run in Japan. The Bucks just stood around making sad faces while Kenny wrestled Okada.

Josh @Joshemsley1996 @MengsMullet I love CM Punk, he affectively is the reason I’ve started watching weekly again. But, no one is bigger than the company itself, and he initiated the physical side of the fight and therefore was in the wrong… @MengsMullet I love CM Punk, he affectively is the reason I’ve started watching weekly again. But, no one is bigger than the company itself, and he initiated the physical side of the fight and therefore was in the wrong…

DREW IS NOW A THREAT @DrewEveryday @MengsMullet I think the presser has more to do with the buyout talks than the fight. Eddie Kingston is back on TV even tho he hit Sammy. And there's no buyout talk around Andrade. @MengsMullet I think the presser has more to do with the buyout talks than the fight. Eddie Kingston is back on TV even tho he hit Sammy. And there's no buyout talk around Andrade.

UpperGwladysBlue @UpperGwladysBlu @MengsMullet An injury-prone bitter old man with a persecution complex who did a good job of disguising that he thinks he’s better than everyone else & that he knows better than everyone else, who failed to understand how the business had moved on. He should start a podcast. @MengsMullet An injury-prone bitter old man with a persecution complex who did a good job of disguising that he thinks he’s better than everyone else & that he knows better than everyone else, who failed to understand how the business had moved on. He should start a podcast.

JerryinCA @JerryinCA @MengsMullet Should fire the Bucks, Omega and Punk. Punk was boring as well as injury prone for most of his time there. His "great" moments were often because of the opponents like MJF doing the work. @MengsMullet Should fire the Bucks, Omega and Punk. Punk was boring as well as injury prone for most of his time there. His "great" moments were often because of the opponents like MJF doing the work.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette is not happy with AEW's decision to fire Ace Steel

While speaking on a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran claimed that Steel was his "hero" throughout the backstage debacle.

Cornette was extremely unhappy with AEW's decision to part ways with the former WWE Superstar:

"I hate to hear that because he was my hero in the whole thing. He’s the one that really did all the damage. He came like a knight in shining armour, came to the rescue of his poor crippled wife who was trapped in a room with a bunch of raging EVPs, and if it wasn’t Larry that bit Old Yeller [Kenny Omega] over there if it was indeed Ace Steel, then that was heroic. It sounds like he was f****** D*** the bruiser in this," Jim Cornette said.

With Ace Steel's release, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan takes the bold step of firing CM Punk and The Elite or if he decides to bring them back.

Do you think anyone out of Punk, Kenny Omega, or The Elite could be released from AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

