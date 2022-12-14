Injured AEW star involved in alleged backstage fight with Chris Jericho's protégé shares health update following absence from TV

AEW star Andrade "El Idolo" has been out of action since All Out and, unfortunately, suffered an injury surrounding his alleged backstage scuffle with Sammy Guevara. The 33-year-old recently took to social media to seemingly update fans on his recovery.

Andrade's AEW status is still currently up in the air after a public back-and-forth between himself and Guevara. This rumoredly led to a backstage altercation between the two, after which El Idolo was suspended. However, it was later revealed that he had torn his pectoral muscle, which would put him out for at least seven more months to recover.

Andrade recently took to Twitter to share an image of himself at the gym in a sling. While the star is still a long way from returning, he's clearly healing fast enough to still keep a regular workout schedule.

Andrade, along with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, is now the third wrestler to suffer a torn tricep and a lengthy hiatus as a result. The star notably took to Instagram recently to share a video of a doctor treating his wound after his first surgery.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that AEW hasn't properly utilized Andrade "El Idolo"

Numerous fans online have often criticized Tony Khan for his booking of the 33-year-old star and even clamoured for him to return to WWE during his alleged unhappiness with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During an episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair shared how he believes Andrade is far better as a singles star and not as a tag team performer.

"I like the stuff with Matt Hardy, but I don’t think that they use him properly myself, but I’m going to be, obviously, biased," Flair said. I think he’s a much better singles performer than he is in tag matches." (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

However, it remains to be seen whether or not Andrade El Idolo will remain with AEW, but either way, the star will have to first recover from his injury before fans will see anything concrete.

