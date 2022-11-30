"I don’t think that they use him properly" - Ric Flair unhappy with former WWE United States Champion's booking in AEW 

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently lashed out at AEW for misusing his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo.

The Mexican star recently went under the knife to repair a torn pec, the same injury that put Cody Rhodes on the shelf earlier this year.

El Idolo hasn't been seen in AEW programming since his online spat with Sammy Guevara, which resulted in an alleged backstage fiasco between the two last month.

The 33-year-old is said to be serving an indefinite suspension in addition to facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to an untimely injury.

Amid his absence, Ric Flair harked back to the former United States Champion's run in AEW so far.

Speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy bluntly stated that AEW hadn't used Andrade properly:

"I like the stuff with Matt Hardy, but I don’t think that they use him [Andrade] properly, myself, but I’m going to be, obviously, biased," Flair said.

The 16-time world champion added that the Los Ingobernables member has a great potential to thrive as a singles competitor than in tag matches:

"I think he’s [Andrade] a much better singles performer than he is in tag matches. It’s to be determined. I know that’s a very sensitive tear. It was a bad tear, so he’s going to be out for a while with it," he added. [H/T- WrestlingNews.co]

Andrade El Idolo recently teased leaving AEW amid WWE return rumors

Amid his uncertain future with AEW, Andrade El Idolo fueled the rumors of his departure by posting a cryptic "goodbye" message on his Instagram handle last week.

Check out his Instagram post below:

"I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow," Andrade posted via Instagram.

A few months ago, WWE sent feelers to multiple AEW stars, including Andrade El Idolo, for a potential return.

Of course, the Mexican star's contractual obligation won't allow him to leave All Elite Wrestling.

But given his questionable booking, fans shouldn't be surprised if he leaves AEW for WWE down the road.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's statement? Sound off in the comment section below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : Do you think AEW has dropped the ball with Andrade El Idolo? Yes No 0 votes