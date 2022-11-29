AEW star Andrade posts significant health update amidst rumors of WWE return

Andrade has posted an update on his health after months of absence from AEW. El Idolo has not wrestled since All Out, where he fought in the Casino Ladder Match.

He was reportedly suspended after a public fall-out and alleged altercation with Sammy Guevara. El Idolo has been further speculated to be angling for his departure so he could return to WWE.

Regardless of his potential issues with the company, the Mexican star confirmed that he was out with an injury. He revealed on Twitter that he had torn his pectoral muscle and had successfully undergone surgery.

"My first surgery. I can't believe it happened. A few months ago, I tore my pectoral. Thanks God! I could and wanted to finish my match. I kept working because I love the business but we know that many people do not value your effort. These days off I took the opportunity to go to Dr.," Andrade wrote.

Andrade's booking has long been the subject of criticism from fans of AEW, with the former NXT Champion suffering a string of major losses with little to no consolation given.

The AEW star recently posted a message of thank you and bye on Instagram

With an uncertain future ahead for Andrade in the company, fans have naturally been hanging on to everything he posts on social media.

One post that sent the fanbase into overdrive was his recent Instagram post, with the ex-WWE star affirming that he wanted to say "thank you" and "bye."

There were questions over what this could have meant for him in All Elite Wrestling, with fans calling for his WWE return as soon as RAW that night. Further adding fuel to the fire, his former WWE ally Zelina Vega and rival Humberto reacted to the post.

As of now, there is no word on whether he will leave or remain with Tony Khan's promotion. Regardless, the Sportskeeda community wishes Idolo a quick and complete recovery.

