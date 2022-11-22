Wrestling fans recently took to social media to react after AEW star Andrade El Idolo seemingly teased that he was leaving the company.

The former WWE United States Champion joined AEW in 2021 after being released from the promotion. Despite getting signed by Tony Khan amidst much fanfare, Idolo's presentation has come under fire. He is also reportedly serving a suspension after getting into an altercation with Sammy Guevara and has potentially expressed his desire to leave the company.

He poured fuel on the fire of speculation earlier when he took to Instagram to post a message of "thank you" and "bye."

The post has led many fans to speculate that he is, in fact, done with the company, and a number have offered their own take on the matter.

The fan below, for example, made a bold prediction that he could appear at WarGames to face Roman Reigns. They even went further to question whether he could appear on the upcoming Monday Night RAW.

Other fans also speculated on when he might return to his former stomping grounds and what awaits him in the future.

BIGLAZ @LazRuiz2 @RealJackCassidy Lol who cares. Bandido and Rush make him redundant. @RealJackCassidy Lol who cares. Bandido and Rush make him redundant.

IceColdMox4BC @mitchell_rizo @RealJackCassidy guessing he got his release. Shame that AEW dropped the ball on Andrade. @RealJackCassidy guessing he got his release. Shame that AEW dropped the ball on Andrade.

TonyNoMore @ToniElire93 @RealJackCassidy Rush and Bandido aren’t gotta work out lol @RealJackCassidy Rush and Bandido aren’t gotta work out lol

WWE's Zelina Vega and Humberto also reacted to the AEW star

Fans weren't the only ones to react to El Idolo's post. Zelina Vega and Humberto, who worked with the former United States Champion during his WWE run, reacted to him on Instagram.

Both offered little in the way of words. Instead, Vega opted to add three heart emojis, and Humberto added two eyes. The former women's tag team champion worked with El Idolo as his manager throughout his tenure in NXT and later as he became the US Champion on the main roster.

Humberto was El Idolo's rival in 2020, challenging for the US Title on numerous occasions, including the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber events.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the AEW star, as he could be set for a new journey in the world of professional wrestling.

