Injured AEW star sends a message to Saraya (fka Paige)

A close ally of Saraya's (fka Paige) has been missing from AEW television for some time now. The star in question, Harley Cameron, recently sent a message to her former All Elite teammate on social media.

Cameron began making appearances on All Elite Wrestling since around 2022, and signed on with the promotion the following year. After initially serving as a crew member on "QTV", the Australian was later paired with Ruby Soho and Saraya of The Outcasts. After the faction's apparent dissolution during The Anti Diva's All Elite hiatus, Harley kicked off her solo career in the company.

While Saraya announced her AEW departure this past March, Cameron has continued to entertain fans with her on-screen and in-ring work, even challenging Mercedes Mone for her TBS Title at Grand Slam Australia. The 31-year-old has been sidelined by an injury which she reportedly sustained at Double or Nothing 2025, where she teamed with Anna Jay to defeat Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne.

A few hours ago, Harley Cameron took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Saraya's recent photoshoot, complimenting the former AEW Women's World Champion in the caption.

"@Saraya [multiple heart-eyes emojis]," wrote Harley.

Check out a screenshot of Harley Cameron's IG story BELOW:

Harley Cameron's Instagram story featuring Saraya [Source : IG]

It remains to be seen when Cameron will be returning to TV after her recovery.

Saraya's final matches in AEW

Saraya's final singles feud in AEW saw her fall under the crosshairs of a returning Jamie Hayter last year. The latter defeated The Diva of Tomorrow in a Saraya's Rules match at Collision : Grand Slam this past September.

The Englishwoman's final match in an All Elite ring saw her unsuccessfully compete in a four-way Women's World Title contender's match at Dynamite: Title Tuesday later in October, where the victory ultimately went to Willow Nightingale.

Rumors claiming that the erstwhile Paige will likely be back in WWE has been circulating for some time. However, the star has also mentioned in interviews that the doors may remain open for her for a potential All Elite Wrestling return.

