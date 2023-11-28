Injured star shares heartwarming post with AEW World Champion MJF

AEW World Champion MJF threw fans for a loop with his unexpected babyface turn earlier this year. The longtime villain's change of heart came about primarily because of his friendship with Adam Cole, who is currently recovering from a foot injury. Maxwell's tag team partner recently took to social media to share a heartwarming message for his best friend.

While many expected the friendship between MJF and Adam Cole to break down almost immediately, the two rivals surprisingly hit it off, and their chemistry brought about a major change in AEW's main event scene. While Cole has been out of action, The Salt of the Earth has struggled alone as a heroic babyface, defending his world title and the duo's ROH Tag Team Championship.

Some predict that Adam Cole will ultimately reveal himself as AEW's Devil and betray his best friend. But if that's the case, the former NXT star is giving nothing away yet.

Cole took to Instagram today and shared a photo of himself alongside his partner. He included a warm message to celebrate their friendship:

"Through all the ups and downs, having true friends by your side makes everything better. 🙏 #BetterThanYouBayBay."

Alicia Atout shares a romantic update on her relationship with MJF

Adam Cole isn't the only one sharing blissful messages about his partner. The romantic relationship between Maxwell Jacob Friedman and media personality Alicia Atout recently came to light, and the two seem to be enjoying their time together.

The history between Atout and Friedman goes back to AEW's first-ever pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2019. The two shared a playfully adversarial dynamic back then, making their status as a couple somewhat ironic.

Alicia Atout recently took to X and shared an update on her relationship. The 28-year-old expressed her gratitude for MJF's existence and posted a picture of herself giving the AEW World Champion a kiss on the cheek:

"Forever thankful for this man. ✨❤️," wrote Alicia.

Expand Tweet

Do you think Adam Cole is The Devil? If so, when do you think the injured star will spring his attack on the AEW World Champion? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here