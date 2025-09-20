Insane Stat Proves Why WWE Desperately Wants AEW Out of Business

AEW is on the verge of staging its upcoming pay-per-view event, All Out, in Toronto. The show has seemingly arrived quite close to WWE's Wrestlepalooza with respect to ticket sales, proving why the sports entertainment juggernaut might be viewing the Tony Khan-led company as legitimate competition.This Saturday in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 iteration of its yearly pay-per-view, All Out. The show will take place on the same day as WWE Wrestlepalooza, which will emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana. Speculations suggest that the Stamford-based company scheduled its upcoming premium live event on the same day as AEW's PPV to continue its ongoing counterprogramming campaign against the up-and-coming promotion, even prompting the latter to move the PPV to an afternoon start time.Despite WWE loading up the card for Wrestlepalooza with high-stakes matches and top names, AEW has nonetheless generated a lot of interest for All Out 2025 with its own star-studded card. The latest report from WrestleTix has now noted that the promotion has distributed 11,599 tickets for its September 20 pay-per-view, lagging behind Wrestlepalooza by only 1,661 tickets. The current venue setup for All Out allows for 12,296 seats, which seemingly indicates that the company has sold 94.3 percent of its configured setup, as opposed to WWE, which has sold 93.2 percent of the total available seats at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.WrestleTix @WrestleTixLINKWWE Wrestlepalooza Sat • Sep 20, 2025 • 6:30 PM Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN Available Tickets: 954 Current Setup: 14,214 Tickets Distributed: 13,260 📈 +359 since the last update 🔢 Total # of seats on map: 15,623 ⏮ 1/31/2024: Smackdown 12,433 💰 Resale: 564 💵These numbers arguably demonstrate why WWE likely considers All Elite Wrestling to be an active competitor in the pro wrestling industry and why the promotion, creatively led by Triple H, may be intent on trying to run the Tony Khan-led company out of business.Full Match Card for AEW All OutAll Elite Wrestling will be rolling into Ontario's Scotiabank Arena this weekend for its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025. The main card of the show will feature 10 matches, including singles, tag team, and multi-person bouts, as listed below:Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. FTRThe Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet and GOAMercedes Mone (c) vs. Riho [TBS Championship Match]Mark Briscoe vs. MJF [Tables N' Tacks Match]Big Bill vs. Eddie KingstonBrodido (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed vs. Hechicero &amp; Josh Alexander [World Tag Team Championship four-way Ladder Match]Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mascara Dorada [AEW Unified Championship three-way match]Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin [Coffin Match]Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla vs. Kris Statlander [AEW Women's World Championship four-way match]Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher [World Championship match]Full match card for All Out 2025. [Image via All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers this Saturday.