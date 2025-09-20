Insanely Talented AEW Name Only A "Fall Guy", Reveals Toni Storm

Toni Storm is a modern-day great. She is currently on her fourth AEW Women's World Championship reign, and at All Out, she is scheduled to defend her title against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four-way match. Storm's &quot;Timeless&quot; gimmick is critically acclaimed. She has fans worldwide and many consider her the best women's wrestler of her generation. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Scott Fisherman of TVInsider.com, the Australian star revealed a shocking truth about her character. AEW personality RJ City is often credited for creating and developing &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm. However, according to the 29-year-old, the on-screen interviewer does nothing. She called City a fall guy and was even unsure if he worked in the company. &quot;There is a misconception as well that RJ City…I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. Probably not, but there is this misconception that he is the brain behind this whole thing. I must put the rumors to rest. He does absolutely nothing. I think they just keep him around so if something goes wrong, we have someone to blame. He is more of a fall guy. He may be an intern. I’m not sure if he works there.&quot; said Storm. [H/T: No DQ] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostToni Storm never wants to leave AEW Former WWE star Toni Storm joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022. Tony Khan turned her into a massive star, and the Australian native seemingly wants to spend her entire career in the Jacksonville-based company. In a recent interview episode of the Sandman podcast, the 29-year-old revealed that she is an AEW-lifer. &quot;When I'm done wrestling, you'll never see me again..There's no encore. This (run) is it. I'm not doing anything else. Where would I go, what would I do? Because I'm on a long deal for AEW. I've signed my life to AEW. I'm on a five-year deal... but I'm a lifer for AEW,&quot; said StormOnly time will tell what the future holds for the Timeless star. Hopefully, she will rejoin WWE eventually.