WWE put 35-year-old star in the ‘Karrion Kross role,’ says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross recently left the company after his contract expired earlier this year. His match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025 proved to be his final one, much to the dismay of many WWE fans. However, it seems that the company has found a replacement for him.

Ad

WWE veteran Vince Russo claims that the company is using Bo Dallas in the same role that they used Karrion Kross in. Recently, we've seen Dallas appear in backstage segments, talking mainly with the Street Profits, to seemingly drive a wedge between the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Russo was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he claimed that this was exactly what Karrion Kross used to do. Before his match with Sami Zayn, Kross tried hard to turn Sami to the dark side and seemingly join him. Earlier, he did the same with AJ Styles as well.

Ad

Trending

"It is crystal clear if you're watching what I'm watching, they put Bo Dallas in the Karrion Kross role. Kross was doing the same exact thing that went nowhere, by the way. They're doing the same exact thing with Bo Dallas. Same exact thing that Karrion Kross was doing. Same thing." Russo said.

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Ad

Since before their match against the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris, Bo Dallas has been planting the seeds of doubt in the Street Profits' minds. The duo hasn't been on the same page since, and there have been teases of a breakup. However, on this week's SmackDown, it seemed that they still have each other's backs.

Dallas tried to influence Angelo Dawkins after he was left alone for a brief moment, but Montez Ford came to his tag partner's defence. The segment would ultimately end with the Wyatt Sicks members standing as Erick Rowan took advantage of this interaction and attacked both of them backstage.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.