WWE put 35-year-old star in the ‘Karrion Kross role,’ says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Karrion Kross recently left the company after his contract expired earlier this year. His match with Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025 proved to be his final one, much to the dismay of many WWE fans. However, it seems that the company has found a replacement for him.
WWE veteran Vince Russo claims that the company is using Bo Dallas in the same role that they used Karrion Kross in. Recently, we've seen Dallas appear in backstage segments, talking mainly with the Street Profits, to seemingly drive a wedge between the former WWE Tag Team Champions.
Russo was talking on BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he claimed that this was exactly what Karrion Kross used to do. Before his match with Sami Zayn, Kross tried hard to turn Sami to the dark side and seemingly join him. Earlier, he did the same with AJ Styles as well.
"It is crystal clear if you're watching what I'm watching, they put Bo Dallas in the Karrion Kross role. Kross was doing the same exact thing that went nowhere, by the way. They're doing the same exact thing with Bo Dallas. Same exact thing that Karrion Kross was doing. Same thing." Russo said.
Since before their match against the Wyatt Sicks at Clash in Paris, Bo Dallas has been planting the seeds of doubt in the Street Profits' minds. The duo hasn't been on the same page since, and there have been teases of a breakup. However, on this week's SmackDown, it seemed that they still have each other's backs.
Dallas tried to influence Angelo Dawkins after he was left alone for a brief moment, but Montez Ford came to his tag partner's defence. The segment would ultimately end with the Wyatt Sicks members standing as Erick Rowan took advantage of this interaction and attacked both of them backstage.
