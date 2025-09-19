Tony Khan explains the reason behind changing the time of AEW All Out: "It was the right decision"

Tony Khan and his team are set to produce AEW All Out this weekend on 20th September. The show will be one of the biggest events by All Elite Wrestling this year, and it has been generating a lot of hype among the fans. However, the show gained a lot of attention after WWE counter-programmed it with its Wrestlepalooza show, which will take place on the same day.However, the AEW President raised several eyebrows after he moved All Out from its original timing. It was announced that the show will take place in the afternoon of 20 September from 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). This decision sparked a lot of controversy for AEW among professional wrestling fans, as many believed that AEW got scared of the head-to-head battle.Speaking on the recent AEW All Out media call, Khan said that they wanted to make All Out a success for the company. Therefore, moving it from the original timing was a wise decision based on the wrestling landscape and their metrics.&quot;It was the right decision for the fans to put the time here and for us, being in the pay-per-view business, to continue this run of great shows. Making these adjustments based on the wrestling landscape and based on our metrics, we thought this would be our best chance to deliver our best numbers, while still delivering a great show to the fans. It’s worked well for us, and I think it will work well for us this Saturday afternoon,&quot; he said. [H/T: Fightful]While Tony Khan did not acknowledge the influence of WWE in this decision, he said that it was for the better experience of the fans. With that said, it will be interesting to see how fruitful Khan's decision to move All Out in the afternoon will be.Tony Khan reveals the opening match for AEW All Out 2025Tony Khan has built a pretty strong match card for this weekend's All Out. It will be a pivotal show that will potentially be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between the champion Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher. However, the AEW President has also confirmed the opening match for the big event at Scotiabank Arena.In the AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan revealed that the show will kick off with an epic showdown between Adam Copeland &amp; Christian Cage and FTR.The Jacksonville-based promotion has done an incredible job in building this huge tag team match for the event. Considering the popularity of Copeland and Cage in Canada, this could be an electrifying opener for the show.