Intense segment involving WWE Superstars Otis and Chad Gable prompts reaction from AEW veteran

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured a "Viking Rules Match" between The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) and The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar). AEW personality Jim Ross recently headed to Twitter to share his take on an impressive spot that took place during the bout.

Although Chad Gable is not always prominently featured on WWE programming, many would agree that he is one of the most jaw-dropping and consistent talents in the world of professional wrestling today. His athletic abilities never fail to captivate the audience, and Jim Ross is no exception.

During the no-disqualification match, Master Gable hit a graceful moonsault from the top rope before hoisting the over-300-pound Ivar over his head for a deadlift German suplex.

JR compared this feat of strength to the famous photo involving Chris Taylor, a late 400+ pound super-heavyweight Olympic wrestler.

"Reminded me of the famous photo of the Russian who suplexed 400+ pound Chris Taylor for the win in the Olympics or World Games," JR wrote.

Ultimately, this stunning maneuver was not enough for Otis and Gable to secure the win, as the Viking Raiders capitalized on Valhalla's involvement to walk away victorious.

A huge night for tag teams on WWE RAW

Elsewhere on the card, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship changed hands as Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were able to defeat Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan for the gold. Granted, Rodriguez was not operating at 100%. She suffered a knee injury after an altercation with Rhea Ripley backstage.

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of Judgment Day looked to follow suit in the main event and change the names attributed to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship but were unable to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It seems unlikely that this will mark the end of Judgment Day's tag title pursuits. But for the time being, it looks as though they are more focused on individual titles, with Dirty Dom challenging for the NXT North American Championship tonight and Finn Bálor awaiting his rematch with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

