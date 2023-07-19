"Gold on the horizon" - Judgment Day member makes huge prediction following WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has made a very bold prediction following WWE RAW.

Last night's edition of the red brand took place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It was a very eventful show, with several marquee matchups made official for WWE SummerSlam.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the Undisputed Tag Team Championships by defeating Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio in last night's main event. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley were ringside during the match but were attacked by Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan. Zayn caught Mysterio with a Helluva Kick to the face to retain the titles.

Finn Balor took to social media today to claim that he and Dominik Mysterio will bring gold to The Judgment Day. Dom is scheduled to compete for the NXT North American Championship tonight against Wes Lee.

Balor will once again be challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit. Mysterio shared the same message on Instagram ahead of his title match tonight on NXT.

"Gold On The Horizon @DomMysterio35," tweeted Balor.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor on WWE RAW goes much deeper than the World Heavyweight Championship.

Balor became the inaugural Universal Champion by defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2016 but was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury sustained during the match. The veteran blames The Visionary for his career being derailed and confronted Rollins last night during a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

Finn Balor excused Saxton and sat right in the champion's face. He demanded his rematch, but Rollins stated that the World Heavyweight Championship was about more than Balor's vendetta against him.

Balor made it seem like he was going to walk away before unleashing an attack on Rollins. The Visionary got his revenge and attacked Balor during the main event after the World Heavyweight Championship match was made official for Summerslam 2023.

While Balor and Mysterio may believe gold is in their future, there is another member of The Judgment Day who has his sights set on a title. Damian Priest won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1 in London and is guaranteed a title shot in the future. It will be fascinating to see how the storyline plays out on the road to SummerSlam next month.

Would you like to see Finn Balor capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here